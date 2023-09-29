This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a Wrangler x Barbie collection and a frozen meal advent calendar from Stouffer's.

Wrangler® and Barbie® Launch Collection of Coordinating Denim, Jackets, Tops, Tees, and Dresses for Women and Girls

The Wrangler x Barbie collection celebrates two brands with similar heritage, united in the desire to encourage women and girls to be strong, confident, free and fearlessly chase their dreams.

Target Circle Week Returns Oct. 1-7 with Deep Savings on Thousands of Items and up to 40% off for Target Circle Members

In addition to deep savings on top products and brands, members will also receive exclusive access to special offers from Shipt, Ulta Beauty at Target and Tripadvisor.

SKITTLES® Littles Join the Rainbow

Bursting with the five iconic fruity flavors of SKITTLES fans love, now in a tiny and more poppable form, SKITTLES Littles make it even easier to enjoy SKITTLES on-the-go.

New KitchenAid Go™ Cordless System Redefines Cordless Small Appliances with Groundbreaking Innovation

The new system is made up of six innovative cordless small appliances including the KitchenAid Go™ Cordless Hand Mixer, Hand Blender, Food Chopper, Personal Blender, Coffee Grinder and Kitchen Vacuum.

Crayola Teams Up with Kohl's for Color-Forward, Limited-Edition Merchandise Line

The limited-edition line, aimed at engaging consumers through color and creativity, features merchandise across several categories including fashion apparel, accessories, gifts, impulse buys, home décor and more.

Looks to Die For: Spirit Halloween Announces its Most Exciting Looks for 2023

In honor of the brand's 40th season, Spirit Halloween is inviting everyone to go bigger than ever this Halloween. This year's offerings include timeless classics like horror monsters, family-friendly looks, all Barbie everything, cult-classic clowns, and many more killer styles.

Stouffer's® Gets into Holiday Spirit with a Frozen Meals First, an Advent Calendar Filled with Family Favorites

The STOUFFER'S Comfort Calendar serves high quality, flavorful dishes that families love – whether in the days after Thanksgiving or during the blurry days of Betwixtmas – offering seven convenient, great-tasting options.

Grubhub Partners with Entertainment Icon and Food Fanatic, Snoop Dogg, to Debut the "Did Somebody Say" Platform in the U.S.

"We've all experienced that moment of joy when the doorbell rings and your food arrives – our new 'Did Somebody Say Grubhub' mnemonic encapsulates that feeling of joy perfectly," says Ariella Kurshan , senior vice president of growth and marketing at Grubhub.

More Reasons to Love Nacho Fries: Taco Bell® Introduces Vegan Nacho Sauce Nationwide and New Larger Size!

This national launch is the latest chapter in Taco Bell's long-standing commitment to provide food for all lifestyles. Taco Bell's vegetarian options already appeal to a broad consumer base, making up 23% of products sold in 2022.

Angry Orchard Hard Cider Launches Biggest Cider Bottle in Brand History for Limited-Edition Halloween Treat

Paying homage to the houses that hand out King size candy bars on Halloween (arguably, the coolest houses), Angry Orchard is releasing a King size bottle clocking in at six whole liters of deliciously refreshing hard cider.

Stella Rosa® Wines Launches New Spicy Series, Bringing the Heat to Wine Glasses

Initially launching the collection with the Pineapple & Chili flavor, it has become the fastest-selling flavored wine SKU to enter the market in 2023. Now, it's introducing two new SKUs: Lime & Chili and Mango & Chili; fusing sweetness with heat.

'Break the Meta': Herman Miller Gaming and G2 Esports Launch Limited-Edition Embody Gaming Chair

With its top-performing Embody Gaming Chair design as the foundation, each limited-edition chair will be adorned with a unique serial number, making it a collector's dream.

STōK Cold Brew Coffee Embraces Winter (Yes, Already!) With New Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew

This seasonal offering is for fans who actually enjoy the taste of coffee. Not overly sweet and not underwhelming, it's the perfect coffee-forward cold brew to get you through the winter season.

