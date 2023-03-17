This Week in Consumer News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new chicken dish at Chipotle and a birthday cruise for Chips Ahoy!

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

McCormick® Announces Redesign of Core Line of Herbs & Spices

The brand's new signature SnapTight™ lids will assure home cooks that their bottles are closed tight, locking in flavor and freshness between use.

eMeals Menu Features 19 Crimes Wines from Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Plus One of Snoop's Own Recipes

All recipes are simple, fun and one-click-shoppable from major retailers. Grocery lists are automatically generated based on the recipes selected by the consumer, enabling easy in-store shopping or seamless online grocery ordering.

Anthropologie Weddings Releases Results of First Comprehensive Bridal Survey, Produced by Vogue with Anthropologie

The trend of multiple wedding dresses is still significant with nearly half of the respondents having two or more dresses for their wedding ceremony and reception. Of those dresses, both the mermaid and ballgown style silhouettes are preferred with A-line on the rise and sited as the most popular amongst our engaged bride-to-be survey group.

Wingstop Brings Tournament Moments to Life with Three New Flavors: Pure Mayhem, Crunch Time and Meltdown

Serving as the perfect sampling opportunity, the brand also launched a new Full Court Meal with 12 classic wings, eight boneless wings, a large fry and two dips for only $20.99 on Wingstop.com and the app.

HSN Announces Exclusive Launch of C. Wonder by Christian Siriano

Bridget Love , GMM & VP Fashion, Accessories, Jewelry & Beauty HSN, said, "For over 40 years, inclusivity has long been part of HSN's DNA. Being the exclusive launch partner for C. Wonder by Christian Siriano is the newest chapter in our continued commitment to inclusive sizing for all women."

Coors Light Introduces New Beer-Flavored Coors-icles to Bring the Chill When College Basketball Heats Up

"Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill," said Marcelo Pascoa Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands.

Chipotle Adds Chicken al Pastor to Menus in the U.S., Canada , and Europe

Chicken al Pastor is rolling out at Chipotle restaurants worldwide for a limited time, marking the first time the Company has launched a new menu innovation globally.

Zappos.com Releases Findings on the State of Shoeperstitions & Other Viral TikTok Trends The report includes an in-depth exploration into Millennials and Gen Z's beliefs around manifestation, the viral Shoe Theory that warns couples to think twice before they buy their partners a pair of shoes, and the latest predictions on what will be Spring's biggest fashion statements.

Red Lobster® Announces First-Ever Endless Lobster Event

"We're thrilled to reward guests for their love of lobster with our first-ever Endless Lobster event," said Patty Trevino , Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster. "We know how much our guests love Endless Shrimp, so we figured why not offer Endless Lobster."

H&M U.S. Launches "H&M Pre-Loved" Powered by thredUP

Abigail Kammerzell , Head of Sustainability, H&M North America, said, "We need to take responsibility for the impact fashion has on climate and the environment. Circular business models can help us reduce and limit this negative impact, while continuing to deliver fashion and style for our customers."

Pringles® Celebrates a Full Court of Sensational 'Staches with New March Mustache Collection

The collection honors each player's unique and elite 'staches including The Pringle, the horseshoe, the pencil and the caterpillar, and features our iconic fan favorite flavors including Pringles Original, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ and Sour Cream and Onion.

Vanessa Hudgens Relaunches KNOW Beauty with a Mineral-Rich Detoxifying Clay Mask

Designed for those with oily or acne-prone skin yet gentle enough for all skin types, this purifying facial mask draws out impurities, tightens pores, and evens out skin tone without over drying.

Chips Ahoy!® Kicks off Epic Birthday by Hosting Fans with the Ultimate Celebration

The birthday sail will take place on a Chips Ahoy! branded yacht where two winners and their friends can spend the day relaxing on cookie shaped water floaties, sipping espresso martini mocktails, and feasting on Chips Ahoy! ice cream sandwiches, while being entertained by a live DJ.

Kellogg Company Unveils Names for Global Snacking and North American Cereal Businesses Following Planned Separation

The global snacking, international cereal and noodles, plant-based foods, and North American frozen breakfast business will be named Kellanova. The North American cereal business will be named WK Kellogg Co.

Read more of the latest consumer-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNcnsmr on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-consumer-news-14-stories-you-need-to-see-301774535.html

SOURCE PR Newswire