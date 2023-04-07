This Week in Consumer News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Jennifer Lopez's new line of cocktails and Build-A-Bear's PEEPs collection.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Jennifer Lopez Launches Delola Spritzes & Cocktails

Delola offers premium spirit-based, full-flavored, crafted cocktails that are made with natural botanicals, are gluten free and lower calorie than traditional cocktails, and are served in beautifully-crafted glass bottles designed for easy sharing when entertaining friends and family – just open, pour over ice and serve.

eBay Opens "The '85 Shop" Featuring the Greatest Collection of Original Air Jordan 1s Ever Assembled

The shop features a complete collection of original Air Jordan 1s in every colorway and a never-before-released Air Jordan 1 sample, alongside other iconic sneakers of the era like the Puma Clyde and Adidas Forum.

First ever QSR Game Show, Filmed in An Actual Drive-Thru Lane - Checkers® & Rally's® New "Rule the Drive-Thru" Game Show is Here

The show surprises unsuspecting drive-thru guests with fry-filled activities and prizes sure to satisfy even the deepest of cravings.

David's Bridal Introduces New Bridesmaids Collection Pricing Tiers with Hundreds of Dresses Under $100

Allowing bridesmaids to look and feel their greatest while standing next to their bestie on her big day and not feel like she has to sacrifice elsewhere in her budget.

Popular Build-A-Bear PEEPS® Collection is Perfect for Baskets

These limited-edition Bunnies, with their irresistible ears and signature design, are featured in classic holiday colors, including the newest addition of the PEEPS® Party Cake Bunny. With its vanilla color, sparkly accents and pastel sprinkles, this PEEPS® Party Cake Bunny is perfect for Easter gift giving, or as a sweet spring decoration.

HGTV Unveils the HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Santa Fe, New Mexico

"This year's home is a lavish oasis that melds traditional with modern, complete with smart living solutions that will provide the winner with the best of both worlds," said the home's interior designer, Tiffany Brooks .

SpaghettiOs® Drops New Spicy Original Flavor Featuring Frank's RedHot®

The new flavor continues a shift in the brand's focus to cater to millennials who grew up with the brand and now make up over one-third of SpaghettiOs total annual sales.

Victoria's Secret Announces Return of Adriana Lima With New Heavenly Eau de Parfum Campaign

"Being the face of this iconic campaign and fragrance is so special because it beautifully compliments a woman's radiance, which is symbolic of Victoria's Secret's inspiring mission of celebrating every woman," Lima said.

Jack Link's ® and Frito-Lay Unite for An Iconic Collaboration Creating Epic New Snacks with Bold Flavors

In a first-of-its-kind mash-up, Jack Link's and Frito-Lay are combining Jack Link's high-quality meat snacks and Frito-Lay's fan-favorite flavors to offer snackers the new Jack Link's Doritos® Spicy Sweet Chili flavored and Flamin' Hot® flavored Original beef jerky and meat sticks.

Natura &Co sells Aesop to L'Oréal

Nicolas Hieronimus , Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal Groupe, said, "Aesop taps into all of today's ascending currents and L'Oréal will contribute to unleash its massive growth potential, notably in China and Travel retail."

Hillshire Farm® Brand Builds on Oh, Hill Yeah.™ Campaign by Celebrating Iconic People with Iconic Sandwiches

This next part of the nationwide campaign transforms people's universal love for sandwiches into a commemoration of pop culture moments by creating a collection of sandwiches inspired by and named after beloved cultural icons.

Cool Beans! Stay Overnight in a Giant "Canper" This Summer, Courtesy of Bush's Beans

The family-owned bean company is offering three fans and their favorite human bean (aka one guest) a once-in-a-lifetime stay in the Bush's Canper, a fully stocked giant bean can on wheels that you can camp in, near three national parks this summer.

thredUP's 11th Annual Resale Report Reveals Consumers Continue to Embrace Secondhand Amid Economic Uncertainty

New study finds more than half of consumers shopped secondhand apparel in 2022; 1 in 3 apparel items purchased in 2022 was secondhand.

Entertainment Icon Nelly Announces Moonshine Brand, MoShine

Inspired by his love of hip-hop and country music, MoShine blends the southern swagger and heartland hustle that unites his two worlds while giving a nod to his hometown of St. Louis, 'MO ' where it all comes together.

