This Week in Consumer News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases, including a fresh look for the Keds brand and Grubhub's Pastrami-Inspired martini.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Introducing Domino's® on Apple CarPlay®: The Easiest Way to Order Pizza on the Go

Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president – chief digital officer, said, "We know how frustrating it can be to wait in a drive-thru line just to place an order. Domino's app on CarPlay is a great alternative to that, as customers still have the convenience of staying in their car, and can place an order from wherever they are, without waiting in a long drive-thru."

Tidy Cats® and Drew Barrymore Want to Give Your Cat a Litter Box Upgrade

One lucky winner will receive a $5,000 prize to refresh their space with items from Walmart, plus design tips from Drew, to create a Zen atmosphere that can be appreciated by cats and their humans alike.

Red Lobster® Treats Guests' Taste Buds with Launch of Shrimp Trios

"From shrimp three ways to three new refreshing cocktails to choose from, Shrimp Trios is the perfect excuse to get out of the house, embrace the warmth of spring and enjoy a delicious meal with family and friends at Red Lobster," said Patty Trevino , Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster.

Grubhub Created a Pastrami-Inspired Martini So Diners Can Toast to the Series Finale of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video

Orders of the Maisel Tov Martini include everything fans need to enjoy the cocktail at home, including bottles of the specialty cocktail for two, garnishes, a cocktail shaker, two martini glasses and preparation instructions, with dazzling packaging inspired by Midge's signature style.

Inkbox Launches Exclusive Collection of Temporary Tattoos with Walmart

The temporary tattoos are made with Inkbox's patented For Now Ink™ and provide an authentic look that lasts 1-2 weeks. Customers can shop the debut collection of 24 different designs, in packs of two, today in select Walmart stores and on walmart.com.

Pringles® Brings the Virtual World of Minecraft into Reality with New Limited-Edition Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew

"Minecraft is beloved by a community of millions, many of which are Pringles fans, so we delivered a tasting experience fans could previously only imagine — the famous suspicious stew," said Mauricio Jenkins , US marketing lead for Pringles.

Zulily Hosts "Blankie Backup Bundle" to Address Common Vacation Stressor and Save Moms Time and Money

From April 12 through April 28 , Zulily will offer a sale on bundles of kids' stuffed animals, plush toys, baby lovies and blankets, so moms can prepare a backup plan by stocking-up on multiples of the same item.

Taco Bell® Fires Up the Heat with Yellowbird® Hot Sauce Partnership for Limited Time

"We pride ourselves with serving bold flavors, so partnering with Yellowbird to deliver on spice and craveability feels like second nature," said Liz Matthews , Taco Bell's Chief Food Innovation Officer.

Califia Farms Introduces New Campaign Featuring Sesame Street's Cookie Monster and Almond Milk

The collaboration with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, marks the first for Sesame Workshop with a plant-based milk brand and includes a donation to help support the educational organization's programming, educational content and on-the-ground efforts that enrich the lives of kids.

Yankee Candle Partners with Vera Bradley to Launch New Limited-Edition Collection

Just in time for Mother's Day celebrations, the unique collection launched on April 10 and invites families to give the gift of charming floral patterns and true-to-life fragrances to a loved one.

Keds Announces Brand Refresh and Iconic Product Expansion

Alongside the brand refresh, Keds has launched three new upgraded sneaker styles to perfectly blend the brand's most iconic features: playfulness, timelessness, and its rich history.

The Dove Self-Esteem Project Calls for Action to Address Youth Mental Health Crisis Caused by Social Media

To make systemic change, The Dove Self-Esteem Project is partnering with cultural icon and people's advocate, Lizzo, Common Sense Media and ParentsTogether Action to advance legislation around social media safety for kids.

Smartwool Launches Second Cut™ Hike Sock, a Sock Made from Your Old Socks

This sock delivers the same iconic comfort and performance of the brand's Original Classic Hike Sock, but is made with repurposed yarn from Smartwool's Second Cut™ sock takeback program. The Second Cut™ sock highlights Smartwool's shift toward a circular business model, which involves collecting and repurposing materials for deconstruction and reuse.

America's Favorite Pizza Brand is…No Preference

According to research, about 40% of consumers now have no preference when choosing a pizza place, and due to inflation, 13% of recent pizza restaurant guests are opting for frozen or non-restaurant pizza.

