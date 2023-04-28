This Week in Consumer News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new Wendy's Chili in a can and the launch of YSE Beauty from Molly Sims.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Big Lots To Honor Now-Expired Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons Through May 7

Any shopper presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon will receive 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more. This offer follows Bed Bath & Beyond's recent announcement that its stores will no longer accept coupons as of April 26, 2023 , as operations wind down nationwide.

It's Halfway to Halloween: Spirit Halloween Carves Out a Week of Surprises to Kick Off its 40th Season

To kick off the week, Spirit Halloween is offering fans the chance to win a fully immersive experience at the Winchester Mystery House, one of the world's most haunted destinations.

Wendy's Chili with Beans Brings Restaurant Quality Taste to the Comfort of Your Home

Carl Loredo , Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, said, "We're thrilled about the partnership with Conagra Brands and to have the opportunity to bring our brand's iconic chili flavor to even more fans. When the Wendy's chili craving hits, you now have two delicious ways to get your fix – at retail stores or in our restaurants."

SNICKERS® Ice Cream Partners with 2023 NFL Draft Pick Bryce Young to Introduce First-Ever "SNICKERS® Bryce Cream Bar"

"It's a dream come true to see a SNICKERS Ice Cream bar with my name on it," said Bryce Young . "I am beyond excited to be part of the 2023 NFL Draft alongside SNICKERS Ice Cream and can't wait to share our SNICKERS Bryce Cream Bars with fans."

Molly Sims Launches YSE Beauty

YSE Beauty provides efficient solutions for women, who just like Molly, have struggled with dark spots, hyperpigmentation, sun damage, photo-aging, and acne scars. With the knowledge that many women are dealing with the visible signs of exposure to environmental pollution, chronic stress, hormonal shifts, excessive sun, and blue light exposure, YSE Beauty products are focused on providing the ultimate solution.

Wonder Launches Hawaiian Buns with Tropical Flavor and Touch of Sweetness

"Consumers are looking for options in the bun category with a sweeter flavor profile," said John Steed , senior vice president of legacy brands at Flowers Foods. "The formula we've created for our new Wonder Hawaiian Buns is truly the perfect tropical blend."

Subtle Love Launches T-Shirt Subscription Service Focused on Spreading Love

Subtle Love, a new t-shirt subscription company, has announced its official launch. The company offers premium fitted t-shirts with new designs every month, each of which features a subtle message of love embedded in its design.

"Guac on The Rock" is Back as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Teremana® Tequila Pledge to Pay Back up to $1 Million of Guacamole to Support America's Restaurants

Returning for its third year, after huge successes the last two years, Teremana® will reimburse restaurant goers for their guac, up to $1,000,000 , when they purchase guacamole with any Teremana® Tequila cocktail from May 1st through May 7th .

eBay Expands Luxury Offering with New Brand Platform

"Certified by Brand" invites designers and brands to scale their resale efforts, and provides shoppers with access to an expanded selection of authentic luxury watches, handbags, and jewelry.

Insomnia Cookies and tbh Dream Up a Delicious Dessert Collab

The late-night bakery's latest innovation is in collaboration with tbh (To Be Honest), a delectable and conscious hazelnut spread co-founded by Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp that is taking the world by storm.

Thrive Causemetics introduces its first ever sibling brand: Bigger Than Beauty™ Skincare

Bigger Than Beauty™ Skincare products are formulated to be highly active — not reactive. These conscientious, vegan formulas form effective regimens that address specific skin concerns and universal skincare goals.

New OpenTable Data Shows Late Night Dinner on the Rise; Wednesdays and Thursdays Emerge as Trending Dining Days

In March 2023 , dining at 8pm and 9pm saw gains nearly every day MoM, with the largest increases on Mondays ( 8pm up 9%, 9pm up 18%), Wednesdays ( 8pm up 15%, 9pm up 23%) and Thursdays ( 8pm up 18%, 9pm up 24%).

Nearly Half of Shoppers Would Rather Wear a Coffee-Stained Shirt All Day Than Have To Reset Their Store Account Password Multiple Times, According to a New Fashion Survey

Bolt, a leading checkout technology company, released new research today around the fashion trends that shoppers think are a flash in the pan versus those which will remain as timeless pieces.

Introducing Lipton Hard Iced Tea

Made with real brewed Lipton tea, natural fruit flavors and a triple-filtered, premium malt base, Lipton Hard Iced Tea takes America's favorite tea and reimagines it as a 5% ABV non-carbonated product.

Read more of the latest consumer-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNcnsmr, @prnfood, @prnbeauty, and @prnfashion on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, quarterly results for McDonald's, Crocs, Chipotle, and Sherwin-Williams crossed the wire this week.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-consumer-news-14-stories-you-need-to-see-301810171.html

SOURCE PR Newswire