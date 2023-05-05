This Week in Consumer News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Instacart's partnership with PetSmart and Absolut®'s collab with Ocean Spray®.

Chipotle Launches Five-Day Cinco De Mayo Celebration for First Timers and Fans on Partiful, Plus Extends $0 Delivery Fee Offer

New guests can order the 'First Timer Bowl' to try the most popular combo, a Chicken Burrito Bowl with White Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Cheese and Guac.

Instacart and PetSmart Expand Partnership Across North America Customers can now shop for thousands of their favorite PetSmart pet products, including food, treats, toys, accessories, and even large items like dog crates, cat towers, and aquariums, delivered straight to their doorstep in as fast as an hour via Instacart.

Cole Haan Collaborates with Illustrator and Designer Sophia Chang On Its Latest Capsule Collection For Women

The special-edition collection is Sophia's first-ever women's-exclusive collection and includes two footwear styles and one handbag silhouette that invites women everywhere to own their own style.

Absolut® Announces New US Collaboration with Ocean Spray®

Inspired by the classic combination of Absolut Vodka and Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice, this iconic collaboration will deliver one of America's favorite serves in a convenient format with a new Ready-to-Drink line coming early 2024.

Bonchon Partners with Korean American Artist to Create Limited-Edition Shirts in Celebration of AAPI Heritage Month

Min Heo , renowned for her whimsical and playful art style, incorporated important Korean symbols in the design, which features a blue tiger among hibiscus flowers, the national flower of South Korea .

Wendy's Spices Up and Cools Down Menus Ahead of Summer

The queen of spice rolls out three mouth-watering menu items including new Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich, Ghost Pepper Fries, and fan-favorite Strawberry Frosty.

Tuesday Morning Is Going Out of Business and Closing All Stores

Going out of business sales have begun at all Tuesday Morning stores in 25 states across the US. Shoppers can save up to 30 percent off the lowest ticketed prices across the stores on a wide variety of home decor.

America Parties with Tea: Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea Surprises Fans with New, Iconic Rocket Pop Flavor

A taste as big and as bright as fireworks on the Fourth of July, this limited-edition Twisted Tea combines the bold, iconic flavors of Rocket Pop – including lemon-lime, cherry and blue raspberry – with the smooth and delicious taste of America's favorite hard iced tea.

9. 59FIFTY Day Celebrates Global Influence of New Era's Iconic Cap

New Era Cap will release special caps in the week leading up to 59FIFTY Day ( May 9 ) in celebration of the iconic 59FIFTY. The releases will include New Era branded headwear, pins and clips along with special releases of retro 1954 designs, reflecting the year the 59FIFTY was invented and featuring select MLB, NFL and NBA teams.

SKITTLES® Artist Designed 2023 Pride Packs Shine a Light on LGBTQ+ Stories

For the fourth year in a row, SKITTLES Pride packs will "give up its rainbow" to support the LGBTQ+ Community and GLAAD's changemaking work.

Blue Bottle Coffee and The Weeknd Partner to Launch "Samra Origins" in Celebration of Ethiopian Culture

"Samra Origins is a true passion project that I hope will inspire curiosity and encourage support for Ethiopia's people, while also spreading the warmth and friendship so ingrained in Ethiopian culture," said Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye.

Subway® Expands Record-Setting Subway Series Menu for the First Time, Adding All-New Sandwiches and Updating Classics

Four beloved Subway classics are joining the Subway Series menu — the Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Italian B.M.T., Chicken & Bacon Ranch and Spicy Italian – but with some changes that will make these fan favorites even more craveable.

Lug Launches Spring Apparel Line on QVC, Continuing its Success Story

The Spring Line includes various pieces, including dresses, tops, and loungewear, designed to provide style and functionality. In addition, Lug's unique prints and colors are reflected throughout the collection, making it easy for customers to mix and match their favorite pieces.

G-SHOCK Introduces New G-SHOCK MOVE Watch with Heart Rate Monitor The DWH5600 offers several modes to support four different activities – running, walking, gym workouts, and interval training – and comes equipped with an optical sensor for measuring heart rate.

