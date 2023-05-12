This Week in Consumer News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Subway®'s celebration of nurses and Mindy Kaling's new swimwear line.

Subway® Celebrates Nurses and Teachers Nationwide With a Week of Free Subway® Series Subs

Nurses and teachers can win one of 10,000 free Subway Series sandwiches through a new program, Subway Serves, that runs from May 8 through May 12 .

Mindy Kaling and Andie Swim Announce the Launch of Mindy x Andie Swim Collection

The Mindy x Andie collection features 33 SKUs and is now available for purchase on AndieSwim.com. This collection marks Mindy's debut in swim design and features an array of colors, fabrics, and silhouettes that retail from $52 - $128 .

belVita Breakfast Biscuits and Tamera Mowry-Housley Team Up to Help Busy Moms "Rise & Thrive" This Summer

"At belVita we're passionate about celebrating moms as their partner in shine to help spread positivity all morning long," said Mariama Boamah , Marketing Director, belVita at Mondelēz International.

Leading Global Bedding Company Tempur Sealy to Acquire Mattress Firm, the Nation's Largest Mattress Specialty Retailer

Together, Tempur Sealy and Mattress Firm's combined global footprint will include approximately 3,000 retail stores, 30 e-commerce platforms, 71 manufacturing facilities, and 4 state-of-the-art R&D facilities worldwide.

Introducing AeroPress Clear: The Highly Anticipated & Sought-After Coffee Press from AeroPress, Inc.

Designed to meet consumer demands for aesthetically pleasing coffee brewing solutions and give users the ability to observe and adjust their brew, the AeroPress Clear features the same revolutionary, patented brewing technology as the AeroPress Original in a new crystal-clear form, made from Tritan™.

OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish® Crackers Return for a Limited Time

Along with bringing back the quick-to-sell-out snack, Goldfish is releasing a reimagined version of a '90s classic hit song with artist and champion for broken hearts, Lisa Loeb .

L'Oréal Paris Announces The 'L'Oréal Paris League of Experts,' an Artistry-Focused Talent Collective

This group of experts will be tapped for everything from creating red carpet looks during key tentpole moments and having a presence at influencer events to providing digital-first educational content. Together, with the brand, they will continue to highlight their individual, expert points of view and support the brand's worth equity.

Dos Equis® Introduces New Products -- Its First Non-Alcoholic Beverage, A Classic Mexican Drink, & A Conveniently Canned Cocktail

"With the summer months approaching and more occasions to celebrate, we know that ready-to-drink products are what people are seeking to share with family and friends. We are also looking forward to introducing Dos Equis Lime & Salt ZERO to market, giving consumers another option for when they can't or don't want to drink," said Ligia Patrocinio , Senior Brand Director, Dos Equis, HEINEKEN USA .

Wendy's Taps Google Cloud to Revolutionize the Drive-Thru Experience with Artificial Intelligence

In June, Wendy's plans to launch its first pilot of Google Cloud's AI technology in a Columbus, OH -area, Company-operated restaurant, using those learnings to inform future expansions to more Wendy's drive-thrus.

Americans Won't Sacrifice Grilling Out This Summer, Despite Food Inflation

A recent Harris Poll commissioned by Omaha Steaks found while 40% of Americans have cut back on purchases – more than half (55%) are unwilling to sacrifice their summer grill-outs with family and friends.

REVOLVE Announces Exclusive Line: LOBA by Cindy Kimberly

The collection is inspired by the dream of summer and an ode to Cindy's summer home on the coast of Spain , where she grew up in a colorful beach town. Styles within the collection include an array of vibrant fairy-like corset tops and sets, lace, flowy and fitted mini and maxi skirts, as well as gorgeous cutout dresses. The collection aims to evoke the softness and ease of throwing on something beautiful and free when it's warm outside.

Panera Partners with Kyle Kuzma to Launch Free Sips Through July 4

Guests who sign up for Unlimited Sip Club now through May 18 will receive a free membership to the monthly Unlimited Sip Club program through July 4 , as well as be entered for a chance to win an upgraded Annual Unlimited Sip Club membership.

Miller High Life and the Planters® Brand Are "A Match Made in the High Life"

For the first time ever, the makers of the two brands are coming together to kick summer off right with "A Match Made in the High Life," a new partnership that includes co-branded merch, retail displays and a national-consumer promotion.

A Matcha Made in Heaven! Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur Partners with Cha Cha Matcha to Create the Most Insta-Worthy Drink of the Season

Just as the temperatures rise and iced matcha becomes the drink of choice, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur has teamed up with the iconic matcha brand, Cha Cha Matcha, to share the newest colorful cocktail of the season - the Baileys Sun-Kissed Matcha.

SOURCE PR Newswire