This Week in Consumer News: 14 Stories You Need to See

Wingstop Brings Big, Big Flavor with Latto's Lemon Herb Remix

The zesty dry rub is available nationwide in The Latto Meal made in collaboration with the hip-hop artist, just in time for National Chicken Wing Day.

Ready-In-A-Click: The First Ever Virtual Makeup on Microsoft Teams

The Maybelline Beauty App in Microsoft Teams allows users to adjust their personal style quickly and easily from directly within a Teams meeting. The virtual makeup looks provide a low-barrier way to try out different styles with the goal of democratizing makeup and empowering people with self-confidence, especially at work.

Zaxby's petitions Unicode to add sauce emoji on World Emoji Day

In homage to its famous sauces and fan-favorite staple Zax Sauce, Zaxby's is looking for a way to help people who are in desperate need of an emoji to properly express their sauciness.

Bowls for Goals is Back: Chipotle to Give Away Free Entrees When the U.S. Women's National Team Scores Key Goals on Soccer's Biggest Stage

When the USWNT scores a tying, go-ahead, or lead-extending goal during the Group Stage of its upcoming international tournament, a unique code for a free entrée will be revealed on the USWNT Twitter channel. The first 2,500 fans to text the unique code to 888222 will receive a free digital entrée.

The Makers of the SPAM® Brand Unveil Sweet and Savory New Variety: SPAM® Maple Flavored

With its delicious combination of sweet and savory, SPAM® maple flavored ushers in a unique and mouthwatering addition to breakfast menus, outdoor barbeques and one-of-a-kind desserts.

Cheetos® Launches World's First Fingertip Sponsorship with Global Superstar Becky G to Celebrate Return of Deja tu Huella Campaign

As a longtime advocate for the Hispanic community, Becky G is joining the cause to support and celebrate the next generation of Hispanic students via scholarships provided by the PepsiCo Foundation, a community college tour, and a nationwide TikTok challenge.

Jump into July with the SHEIN X THE FUTURE X Summer Collection

The collection was created as part of a collaboration between seven designers from SHEIN's flagship incubator program, SHEIN X, and the seven members of the social media-discovered pop group, The Future X. The collection, which consists of pieces including bright tops, sparkly dresses and colorful pants, showcases the outcome of emerging music stars and fashion's rising indie designers coming together.

TOMBSTONE® Pizza Raises the Bar with New Bar Snacks Pizza

Topped with gooey mozzarella sticks, zesty fried pickles and fried onions, the pizza is finished off with spicy jalapeno slices and nacho cheese sauce, bringing the boldest, craziest bar bite straight to the homes of lucky winners.

Kleinfeld Bridal Debuts its First Fashion Jewelry Line on Amazon

The new collection will feature fashion jewelry and hair accessories for Bridal and beyond, including coming-of-age celebrations, birthdays, weddings, proms, and special occasions that capture the timeless DNA of the Kleinfeld brand. Product categories will include necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and hair accessories.

Truly Hard Seltzer Introduces 'Orange Slices' - A Taste of Soccer Nostalgia and a Toast to the U.S. Women's National Team

This festive, limited time flavor will champion fans as they tune in around the world, and as a bonus Truly will host their own special events and engage in new partnerships to further celebrate this summer's biggest moment in sports.

Join the Back-to-School Bash with Limited-Edition Nabisco Multipack Snacks Featuring Characters from Nintendo Switch Games

Nabisco Multipacks bring characters from the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, Super Mario Odyssey, and Luigi's Mansion 3 games to life on family-favorite snacks like Teddy Grahams, Chips Ahoy!, OREO Mini and RITZ Bits packaging.

Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea Encourages Shirt-Free Summer; Creates First-Ever Back Wax for Fans Who Want a Back as Smooth as Their Hard Tea

Complete with ready-to-use hair removal strips and detailed instructions for optimal waxing, Twisted Tea Back Wax is a sugar-based, proprietary formula for those who want to bask in the summer sun without the protection of a natural sweater. The only item missing in the kit is an ice-cold Twisted Tea to help make the process more fun.

Taco John's® to Share Taco Tuesday; Issues Challenge to Competitors (and LeB***) to Support Workers, Not Lawyers

Popular quick-service restaurant to celebrate sharing of food holiday servicemark on July 18 with a $40,000 donation to CORE.

Snyder's of Hanover® Introduces New "Nashville Hot" Pretzel Pieces

To support the launch, country singer and larger-than-life chicken crooner, Travis Byrd is releasing "Left Me For Pretzels," a heartbreaking ballad about how his beloved Nashville Hot flavor is leaving him for new Snyder's of Hanover ® Nashville Hot Pretzel Pieces, on TikTok.

