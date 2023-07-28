This Week in Consumer News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including mustard-flavored Skittles, a cat-inspired "feastival," and 3D-printed footwear.

French's® Announces Limited-Edition Mustard SKITTLES®

"From Mustard Ice Cream to last year's viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French's has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day," said Valda Coryat , North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company.

Brew-tiful New Additions: Wendy's Brings Frosty Cream Cold Brew and New Flavor to Coffee Lineup

Merging smooth, cold-brewed coffee with legendary Frosty creamer and the choice of rich vanilla, chocolate, or new caramel syrup – the Frosty Cream Cold Brew is swirled to perfection over ice.

Calling all Cat Lovers: Fancy Feast to Host Fête du Feline, a Cat-Inspired Outdoor Feastival

For two days in Madison Square Park on August 7 and 8, guests can indulge in cat food-inspired culinary experiences (for humans) and celebrate all things feline with hand-drawn pet portraits, custom engraved serving ware, insights from one of Purina's pet behaviorists and a coveted meet-and-greet with the iconic Fancy Feast cat.

HI, GAY! - Canned Vodka Soda Brand created by and for the LGBTQ+ community Aims to Destigmatize the word 'Gay', Launches with Four Iconic Flavors

"There has been a distinct lack of LGBTQ+ representation in the alcohol industry, but Gay Water aims to change this," says Spencer Hoddeson , Founder and CEO of Gay Water .

Introducing ROOTS: Biodegradable 3D-Printed Designer Footwear

The collaboration is a milestone in the intersection of fashion, technology, and environmental consciousness, helping usher in a new era of sustainable design. Kitty's artistic vision for the slide combined with Balena's expertise in bio-plastic materials has resulted in a truly remarkable designer item – as striking as it is circular.

Fender Announces the Long-Awaited Return of the Tom DeLonge Stratocaster®, Celebrating the Blink-182 Guitarist and Singer's Iconic Career and Sound

Rushed into production due to overwhelming fan demand, the Limited Edition Tom DeLonge Stratocaster® emulates the band's signature sound, and serves as a standout, must-have addition to any collection.

SharkNinja's First Hydration System, Ninja Thirsti™, Allows Users to Create Thousands of Drinks at the Touch of a Button

With a wide variety of zero calorie, zero sugar Flavored Water Drops there are thousands of drink variations with endless combinations of flavor, two flavor strengths, three fizz levels, and four sizes.

DOVE® Ice Cream Celebrates New Luxe Packaging with First-Ever Silky Smooth Fashion Collaboration

DOVE Ice Cream offers a variety of formats and flavors to indulge and take time for oneself on International Self-Care Day, and its new Silky Smooth Sets will take decadence and comfort to a new level. The sets include chic tanks, classic button-down blouses and wide-leg pants in on-trend pajama styles.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Bombay Reinvigorate Frozen Favorites with the Release of the First Dr. Bombay Ice Cream Collection

Customers can expect a unique, yet nostalgic experience with Dr. Bombay Ice Cream. As the brand's founder, Snoop Dogg carefully selected each of the seven launch flavors to curate an ice cream collection that allows them to find their own flava.

Wayfair Launches Decorify, a Virtual Room Styler Powered by Generative AI

In this pilot application, Decorify uses a generative AI model that creates shoppable, photorealistic images to enable consumers to envision their own homes in new styles by simply uploading a picture of their space.

Heineken® Launch New Global 'When You Drive, Never Drink' Creative Campaign, 'The Best Driver', Featuring F1® World Champion and Heineken® 0.0 Ambassador, Max Verstappen

The hero film cleverly emphasizes that while some of the best drivers are from the world of F1® the decision should instead only be based on who hasn't had a drink… unless of course the drink is a Heineken® 0.0.

Candy Crush Saga Debuts Wearable Sweet Seat in Collaboration with Famed Fashion Designer Christian Cowan

Inspired by the dreaded task of claiming a seat on public transportation during rush hour, the Sweet Seat is a fashionable, yet highly practical, wearable seat perfect for Crushing on-the-go. Pulling from the bright in-game colors and iconic shapes, Sweet Seat gives players the ability to wear their favorite candies IRL.

Mingle Mocktails Joins Forces with Beverage Industry Disruptor Bethenny Frankel to Make Mocktails Mainstream

Inspired to create a delicious product that allows everyone to feel included and celebrate their choice to drink or not, Mingle was born. Crafted with real fruit juices, botanicals, and a refreshing effervescence, each of Mingle's six flavors elevates any occasion, whether it's a night, a week, or a lifestyle without alcohol.

Taco Bell® Introduces Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco Featuring New Slow-Braised Shredded Beef

Inspired by the hearty, rich flavors of birria, the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco feature slow-braised shredded beef – a brand new protein offering from Taco Bell – with a three-cheese blend melted on the inside and grilled on the outside of a freshly fried daily white corn shell. The taco comes with warm nacho cheese sauce and a savory red sauce for dipping into before every glorious bite.

