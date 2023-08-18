This Week in Consumer News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Eggo Brunch in a Jar and a sleep collection from Four Seasons.

ALDI to Acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket to Continue Growth in the Southeast

"The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States , including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end," said Jason Hart , CEO, ALDI.

Eggo® Collabs with Sugarlands Distilling Co. to Launch Brunch in a Jar, a Delicious Liqueur Made to Punch up Brunch

Inspired by classic brunch flavors, this rich and delicious creamy liqueur seamlessly blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup and rich butter, with a hint of smoky bacon thanks to the artistry of the experts at Sugarlands.

LG Takes TV Beyond the Living Room with StanbyME Go

The StanbyME Go is LG's new, innovative display and entertainment center that allows users to bring a quality entertainment experience wherever they go without sacrificing convenience or quality. The LG StanbyME Go's 27-inch LED touchscreen is attached to a stand within a sleek case, and can be tilted, rotated, raised and lowered while in landscape and portrait orientations and table mode.

Order Up! Wendy's Serves Up Savory New English Muffin Sandwiches Nationwide Beginning August 22

Light, fluffy and perfectly pillowy, the new morning additions are topped with a fresh-cracked egg, your choice of oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon cooked daily (unlike the other guys...) or a savory grilled sausage patty and finished off with melted American cheese. Is your mouth watering yet?

Dreams Belong Everywhere: Four Seasons Signature Collection Brings the Perfect Sleep Home

The pinnacle of the Signature Sleep Experience is the legendary Four Seasons mattress. Supportive pillows, sumptuous duvets, and smooth, sateen linens have also been crafted to complete the collection, extending the iconic Four Seasons sleep experience into the home.

Make it a Chicken Night this Back-to-School Season with Kentucky Fried Chicken's New $20 Fill Up Box or 10-Piece Nuggets for Just $5

When you're getting back into the swing of bouncing between work, school and extracurriculars, easy meal options make adjusting to the new school year easier.

Uber Offers Exclusive NFL Experience to Launch Hy-Vee for On-Demand Grocery Delivery

Shoppers across Iowa , Illinois , Kansas , Minnesota , Missouri , Nebraska , South Dakota , and Wisconsin can access same-day delivery on their favorite grocery items and enter the exclusive Uber Eats 2023 NFL Kickoff Tickets sweepstakes.

L'Oréal Professionnel Brings 110 Years of Pro Haircare to Sephora

L'Oréal Professionnel will launch with a 6-collection assortment including Metal Detox, Vitamino Color, Absolut Repair, Pro Longer, Curl Expression, and Silver providing the consumer a wide variety of options that promote healthy hair, maintain color, and repair damage.

Chick-fil-A Introduces The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich combines classic Chick-fil-A flavors with a sweet and subtly spicy kick. Featuring an original Chick-fil-A filet, topped with custom-made creamy pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños and served on a warm, toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey.

Petco Becomes First and Only National Retailer to Bring Ollie's Human-Grade Pet Nutrition to Pet Parents Nationwide

Previously only available direct-to-consumer through an online subscription, Ollie's high-quality assortment can now be shopped in a variety of flexible ways at petco.com/ Ollie , via the Petco app, and in most Petco pet care centers nationwide by the end of September.

Brisk® Announces Dragon Paradise™ Sparkling Iced Tea TikTok Challenge with $50,000 Up for Grabs

Tapping the platform known for revolutionizing how Gen Z does social media, Brisk is looking for memorable TikToks of its most unforgettable drink: the bright and bubbly Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea, available exclusively at Taco Bell.

Introducing Maker's Mark® Cellar Aged, an Inspired New Take on Older American Whisky

Featuring a marriage of 11- and 12-year-old bourbon, Maker's Mark Cellar Aged delivers the distillery's highly anticipated oldest release, stemming from the question: What if age isn't just about time, but instead about how you use that time to evolve, develop and mature?

HOT POCKETS® Teams Up with Emmy-Nominated Series Hot Ones™ to Create the Hottest Hot Pocket Ever

It will be featured as part of four NEW tongue-tingling recipes that combine the gooey goodness of HOT POCKETS with the iconic flavors Hot Ones™ fanatics know and love.

Drizly Introduces New Hosting Tool to Help Hosts Throw the Most Epic Party Ever: The Party Theme & Drinks Generator

While theme parties have been all the rage on social media and amongst partygoers in recent months, coming up with a great theme and the right drinks for it isn't always easy. Drizly's Party Theme Generator 3000 is designed to make consumers the best host ever with unique party theme inspiration and the perfect drink pairings for a legendary bash.

