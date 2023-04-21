This Week in Consumer News: 15 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new cold brews from Dutch Bros and Rita's Italian Ice.

Dutch Bros launches new drink for National Cold Brew Day

The Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew is a triple chocolate delight and will be available at all 700+ Dutch Bros locations beginning April 20 .

McDonald's USA is Serving Up its Hottest, Juiciest and Tastiest Burgers Yet

Our chefs have been cooking up small but tasty improvements to the Big Mac® sandwich, McDouble® burger and our classic Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger and Hamburger – and we can't wait for fans across the U.S. to get a taste.

Vanity Fair® Lingerie Partners with Comedian Leanne Morgan to Support Women with a $25,000 Award Program

Inspired by Morgan's message for women to get started on whatever makes them happy, Vanity Fair® Lingerie created the "Vanity Fair® Lingerie Support Award," designed to give five women a jumpstart on pursuing their passions by providing each with a $5,000 cash award.

Reese's Is Settling the Great Debate Once and For All - Creamy or Crunchy Peanut Butter?

Will Team Creamy or Team Crunchy come out on top? Reese's will announce America's favorite peanut butter in the most fitting way possible – on National I Love Reese's Day on May 18 of course.

Revolution Beauty Launches a New Collection at Walmart

Known for delivering low cost, high quality cosmetics that have earned virality across social platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, Revolution Beauty is recognized as one of the world's biggest players in the fast beauty space.

Russell Stover Chocolates is the new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title holder for the Largest Box of Chocolates

The oversized replica of the classic Russell Stover assorted gift box breaks the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title by holding over 5,000 pounds of chocolate.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Creates a Jolt with New Cold Brew Frozen Coffees

Available at all Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard locations for a limited time only, new Cold Brew Frozen Coffees come in three flavors – Original Cold Brew, Mocha, and Caramel. Each Cold Brew Frozen Coffee is crafted with Rita's vanilla ice and custard, to create an indulgent, unique flavorful coffee experience.

David's Bridal to Continue Marketing and Sale Process Under Chapter 11 Protection as Stores Remain Open and Orders are Fulfilled

James Marcum , Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal, said, "Over the last several years, we have taken meaningful strides in our transformation to fulfill the needs of the brides of today and tomorrow…Nonetheless, our business continues to be challenged by the post-COVID environment and uncertain economic conditions, leading us to take this step to identify a buyer who can continue to operate our business going forward."

Bring Your Own Cup Day Returns to 7-Eleven this Spring

Customers are encouraged to tap into their creativity and grab their favorite cup, astronaut helmet, mason jar, pie tin, or any other unconventional container and fill with their favorite flavor of Slurpee drink for just $1.99 .

Jack Link's Creates Wild Cargo Shorts Designed for Trail Snacking to Celebrate National Park Week

The Jargo (jerkified cargo) Shorts feature an astounding 20 pockets custom fit to hikers' favorite meat snacks for the trails.

Missha Announces Actress Elizabeth Olsen as Global Brand Ambassador Missha's global brand campaign 'Beauty is Reality' captures beautiful moments in daily life and presents the idea that beauty should not be overly dramatized or based on inflated luxurious sentiments.

Dole Seeks Those Who Have Yet to Taste the World's Most Popular Fruit

Dole will award a year of free DOLE® Bananas and an assortment of the most popular banana recipes from its vast online recipe library to those posting the most convincing cases of how and why they have elected a banana-free life.

Stretch Your Dollars Further with The Toy Insider's 2023 Spring & Summer Gift Guide

This year's annual guide has more than 250 toys, with dozens of travel and budget-friendly finds, toys that teach, screen-free options, outdoor play must-haves, and water toys for summertime splashing.

Pete Davidson and Taco Bell® Partner Once More to Shake Up Morning Routines and Breakfast Cravings

In the broadcast ad titled "Breakfast with Peter" airing on April 23 , Peter (not Pete) Davidson embraces a toned-down persona and explains to viewers what they can expect from breakfast-at-the-Bell.

Men's Wearhouse Unveils Wedding Wingman: The Ultimate Online Concierge for Grooms Seeking a Stress-Free Wedding Planning Experience

The tool was created in response to customer feedback and insights indicating that nearly half of all grooms find the wedding planning process too difficult or time-consuming.

