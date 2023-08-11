This Week in Consumer News: 15 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the launch of "Croc-Tarts" and a new collection from Victoria's Secret.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Pop-Tarts® And Crocs Launch Limited-Edition 'Croc-Tarts' Collab Featuring First-Ever Candy Jibbitz™ Charms

Limited-edition Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts come with one pair of custom Crocs Classic Clogs featuring Pop-Tarts-inspired Jibbitz™ charms and a box of Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts featuring, for the first time ever, Crocs-shaped candy Jibbitz™ charms to eat and decorate atop your pastry. Wear your Pop-Tarts and eat them too.

The Clouds Give Way as Ariana Grande Debuts Her Newest Fragrance, Cloud Pink

The launch of Cloud Pink introduces a new chapter to the multihyphenate's iconic collection. Ethereal and modern, Cloud Pink is inspired by Ariana's magnetic optimism and confidence. The elevated campaign is perhaps her most personal yet, brilliantly showcasing Grande's evolution as an artist and woman.

McDonald's Presents... the As Featured In Meal

For a limited time, fans can relive the magic of their favorite characters and artists with one of three main menu items and sides – all famously featured.

Victoria's Secret Launches The Icon by Victoria's Secret Collection with All-Star Cast, Featuring Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell , Emily Ratajkowski & More

"The collection was made to enhance one's natural shape while staying true to the supportive and seamless look that we love. It's an exciting, elevated collection to add to your wardrobe, while reinforcing that we are all icons" said Janie Schaffer , Chief Design Officer at Victoria's Secret.

Target Begins Nationwide Rollout of Drive Up with Starbucks, Offering Free Carside Delivery of Café Favorites

Guests with a Drive Up order can add a Starbucks purchase to be delivered to their car via Target's free, contactless curbside service through the Target app. The service is beginning its chainwide rollout this summer and is slated to be available at all the 1,700-plus stores with Starbucks Cafés and Drive Up service by October.

Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea Cranks Up the Dial on Alcohol and Fun with New 8% ABV Extreme

Offering the same great taste Twisted Tea drinkers know and love but with an added kick of 8% alcohol, Twisted Tea Extreme packs a punch without sacrificing on quality or flavor. Made with real brewed tea and no carbonation, Twisted Tea Extreme is available in single serve cans in two flavors – Lemon and Blue Razz.

NEW Tim Hortons® Cold Brew Concentrate available at U.S. grocery stores in four flavors: Medium Blend Black, Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Swirl and Mocha Cereal

Conveniently packaged in 32-ounce multi-serve bottles, each concentrate will offer eight individual servings when prepared as directed. Just mix with water and ice — enjoy it black or top with milk or cream as desired for a refreshing taste that is all your own!

LILYSILK Embraces 'Harmony in Green' With New Brand Identity Focusing on Sustainability for 13th Anniversary

"With 100% biodegradable packaging, OEKO and GOTS certifications, we're setting a new standard of sustainability in luxury fashion. As we embark on this greener chapter, we invite you to join us in making positive change, one step at a time," said David Wang , LILYSILK CEO.

Pepsi® Zero Sugar Takes The Field As The "Official Zero of the NFL" Ahead of the 2023 - 2024 Season

To celebrate, Pepsi is joining forces with running back D'Andre Swift of the Philadelphia Eagles – who announced earlier this year that he'd sport No. 0 during the upcoming season – to give away No. 0 NFL player jerseys from various teams to passionate, unapologetic fans all around the country.

Club® Crackers Launches Club Minis Infused With Butter Chardonnay By JaM Cellars For The Ultimate Hangout Snack

These limited-edition crackers combine the irresistibly delicious Club Minis with luscious Butter Chardonnay to make a next-level snack for any get together, taking wine and cracker combinations to new heights.

Twist, Mix, and Pour! Introducing the Glenlivet Twist & Mix Cocktails

Using first-to-market technology, the new innovation proves that quality and accessibility are not mutually exclusive – simply twist the cap to mix a burst of cocktail flavorings into The Glenlivet single malt and you have a high-quality, freshly-mixed cocktail.

Taco Bell Will Help Pay for Your Taco Tuesday Celebration -- Even If It's Not at Taco Bell

Taco Bell has announced that on Tuesday, September 12 , Taco Tuesday fans (nearly) everywhere can celebrate Taco Tuesday (nearly) anywhere – and Taco Bell will help pay for it.

Follett Higher Education and The Container Store Launch Pop-up Shops Across 36 College Campuses

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring The Container Store's innovative, space-saving solutions directly to students on campus for the first time through our partnership with Follett," said Stacey Shively , The Container Store Chief Merchandising Officer. "Not only do the pop-up shops enable us to get our brand in front of a younger audience, they also expand our reach into markets where we don't have a presence for students to shop in person."

Nearly 10,000 Superfans Raised Their Hands to Become 'Subway' And Win Free Subs for Life

Subway revealed the overwhelming response to its Name Change Challenge – thousands of super fans were willing and ready to legally change their name to Subway and unlock a lifetime of delicious sandwiches if selected as the winner.

CHEETOS® Mac 'N Cheese and Designer Coral Castillo Put the "Mac" in Macramé with New Fashion Collaboration

Introducing the CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese x Coral Castillo MAC'ramé Collection, a unique collaboration with fashion designer, macramé artist and creative director, Coral Castillo .

Read more of the latest consumer-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNcnsmr, @prnfood, @prnbeauty, and @prnfashion on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Wendy's, Celsius Holdings, and Topgolf Callaway Brands.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-consumer-news-15-stories-you-need-to-see-301898381.html

SOURCE PR Newswire