This Week in Consumer News: 7 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Petco Unwraps One-Stop Holiday Shop to Help Pets and Pet Parents "Make More Merry" All Season Long

With more than 500 products included, Petco's holiday collection is bigger than ever before and features festive toys and apparel, cozy home décor and seasonal treats.

Target Deal Days Returns Oct. 6-8 to Kick Off Holiday Savings on the Season's Newest, Must-Have Items and Everyday Essentials

Following investments to optimize inventory ahead of the holidays, Target is stocked with seasonally relevant items guests will love, and Target Deal Days is the earliest opportunity to score them at the season's lowest prices. Guests will find an expanded assortment of new and on-trend items up to 50% off across all categories.

Jelly Belly® Expands its Harry Potter™ Line with the First-Ever Collection of Butterbeer™ Candies

Calling all witches, wizards and Muggles: Jelly Belly Candy Company, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, is excited to announce five new additions to its collection of Harry Potter -inspired confections, now available year-round nationwide.

Victoria's Secret Launches Undefinable Global Campaign Seeking to Inspire & Listen to Women Around the World

Victoria Secret is known as the world's largest intimates specialty retailer. The Undefinable campaign will be featured at the brand's 5th Avenue flagship location on the 3rd floor starting Monday, October 3 rd throughout the month. This campaign is set to redefine its historical image of beauty by all expressions, no definitions.

L'Oreal Paris U.S Releases Limited-Edition Color Riche Lipstick " Red My Lips " in Support of Anti-Street Harassment Initiate

L'Oreal Paris U.S., the #1 global beauty brand, announced the launch of their new limited-edition Color Riche lipstick " Red My Lips " in shade " Le Rouge Liberte ," as part of its Stand Up Against Street Harassment program to encourage safe bystander intervention with color expression. From each lipstick sold, 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to their charity partner, NGO partner Right To Be.

Smile Coffee Werks® Enhances Sustainability with Fair Trade and USDA Organic Certifications

Smile Coffee Werks® encapsules the most sustainable coffee pods by upgrading its coffee beans to Fair Trade and USDA Organic. These pods are plant-based, Carbon Neutral, and USDA Biobased that are certified. Now consumers can purchase coffee pods that are sustainable and guilt-free!

PARAMOUNT CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND NICKELODEON ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF GLOBAL OCEAN CONSERVATION AND SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVE SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: OPERATION SEA CHANGE

Calling all 90s babies! Paramount Consumer Products and Nickelodeon today announced the launch of SpongeBob SquarePants: Operation Sea Change, is a brand-new global ocean conservation and sustainability initiative. This launch aims to help remove over five million pounds of plastic over the next four years by funding cleanup products.

Read more of the latest consumer-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNcnsmr on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-consumer-news-7-stories-you-need-to-see-301643481.html

SOURCE PR Newswire