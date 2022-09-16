This Week in Consumer News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire

Kourtney Kardashian Barker Introduces Lemme

Lemme is the culmination of Kourtney's decades-long passion for health and wellness, and five years of research with a team of leading scientists, MDs, and botanists to create the cleanest-possible gummy vitamins and supplements.

Burger King® Announces "Reclaim the Flame" Plan to Accelerate Growth in the U.S.

The company's investment of $400M over two years will increase advertising firepower; drive higher quality restaurant enhancements and remodels; and support ongoing technology and digital investments.

Kyte BABY Launches Harry Potter Inspired Collection

With stars and sparkles to bring the magic to life, the Flight print includes three beloved flying creatures as depicted in JK Rowling's iconic stories: Hedwig the owl, Fawkes the phoenix, and Buckbeak the Hippogriff.

Behr Paint Company Announces 2023 Color of the Year, "Blank Canvas"

Meant to inspire feelings of tranquility and renewal, Blank Canvas is the answer to an increased consumer desire to be present, find peace of mind and embrace the future.

Deloitte: Holiday Retail Sales Expected to Increase 4% to 6%

"The lower projected growth for the 2022 holiday season reflects the slowdown in the economy this year. Retail sales are likely to be further affected by declining demand for durable consumer goods, which had been the centerpiece of pandemic spending. However, we anticipate more spending on consumer services, such as restaurants, as the effects of the pandemic continue to wane," said Daniel Bachman , Deloitte's U.S. economic forecaster.

Actress and Entrepreneur Lacey Chabert Launches First-Ever Apparel Collection Exclusively with HSN

Inspired by precious moments shared with family, The Lacey Chabert Collection reimagines loungewear and includes special "Mommy & Me" matching garments.

Target Announces Exclusive Multiyear Agreement with FAO Schwarz Ahead of Holiday Season

Starting mid-October, FAO Schwarz toys will be available exclusively at Target stores, Target.com and FAO Schwarz stores.

Kevin Hart Introduces a New Luxury Tequila Experience: Gran Coramino Añejo

A deep amber color with copper hues, Gran Coramino Añejo delivers the complexity of an aged tequila, with a sweet and smooth cognac finish.

