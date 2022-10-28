This Week in Consumer News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Welcome the Holidays with Bed Bath & Beyond®, buybuy BABY® and Harmon®

From preparing to host family and friends, to finding gifting inspiration for everyone on their list, customers can conveniently shop their favorite brands for all things holiday, all while earning points every time they shop through the new, cross-banner Welcome Rewards™ program.

Dreamy Deal Alert: Wendy's $3 Deal Delights Breakfast Fans Everywhere

Set your alarms breakfast fans – Wendy's® $3 Breakfast Deal is here! For just $3 , you can get a Wendy's Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant AND a small order of Seasoned Potatoes*. Yes, that's what delicious dreams are made of.

INTRODUCING THE HOLIDAY'S HOTTEST GIFT: THE SNOOP DOGG AND MARTHA STEWART ADVENT CALENDAR BY BIC® EZ REACH ® LIGHTERS

The 2022 Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Advent Calendar by BIC EZ Reach Lighters features 24 must-have gifts including seasonally scented candles, BIC EZ Reach lighters designed by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart , recipes and advice from the duo, and so much more.

Butterball® Offers New Spin on Daily Support, Inspiration to Stressed Thanksgiving Hosts

The Comfort Calendars will begin counting down to Thanksgiving on Nov. 1 and feature 24 days of thoughtfully-timed suggestions, from practical turkey prep tips – like when to shop, when to thaw and how to prep – to friendly reminders for a little "me time" along the way – all brought to life by a fun, illustrated character inspired by the Turkey Talk-Line experts.

The Famously Saucy McRib® Returns For A Farewell Tour

We have good news, and we have bad news. The elusive McRib® is finally back…BUT this could be your last chance to get it.

U.S. Postal Service Reveals Stamps for 2023

"The 2023 stamp program features a broad range of subjects and designs. These miniature works of art highlight our unique American culture and offer a broad selection for those looking to collect stamps or send their mail around the nation or the world," said USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker .

Schneider Electric Sponsors Habitat for Humanity Women's Build Event

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is sponsoring the Essex County Habitat for Humanity's Women Build Event in Essex County, Mass. to support and celebrate women serving their communities and building a better future for their families.

SAIE LAUNCHES INDUSTRY-BACKED "THE EVERY BODY CAMPAIGN" TO SUPPORT ABORTION AND REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS

Female-founded clean beauty brand, Saie, announces the launch of "The Every Body" campaign, a human rights campaign which joins more than 35+ top brands across the beauty and wellness industries to raise awareness and funds for reproductive justice.

