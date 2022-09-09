This Week in Consumer News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Pepsi® Announces Larger Than Life Innovation Just in Time for NFL Kickoff: "The 18 Week Pack," a Pepsi Pack You Can Live in All Season Long

The "Pepsi 18 Week Pack" is a tiny home that one lucky fan will have the chance to live in for all 18 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The Pepsi 18 Week Pack takes gamedays to an entirely new level, ensuring everything you need for a marathon day of football is within reach – literally.

Kroger and P&G Come Together to Uplift Women in Business and Honor Female Scholars

"The Game Changers initiative is our commitment to accelerate the advancement of women in sports, business and education," said Kate Meyer , Kroger Health & Beauty Care Vice President. "From the golf course to boardrooms and classrooms, we are championing the accomplishments of women…"

Ooh Wee: Wendy's Teams Up with Rick and Morty on Limited Edition Show Themed Drinks and Combo Meals Exclusively on Uber Eats

Wendy's® and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty are joining forces once again to celebrate the Emmy® Award-winning series' sixth season with exclusive Coca-Cola® Freestyle® flavors, Rick and Morty-inspired combo meals on Uber Eats* and a chance to win limited-edition Rick and Morty's-themed merch exclusively with Uber Eats.

CommerceHub to Acquire ChannelAdvisor for $23.10 per share

"CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor have both established themselves as leading solutions for different segments of online retailers and brands. By coming together, we can provide an even broader network, enabling our combined customers to grow their businesses by discovering new products, new brands, and new channels," said Bryan Dove , CEO, CommerceHub.

Target Announces Leadership Updates

Among the updates: Brian Cornell has committed to remain as CEO and lead the company for approximately three more years.

Duluth Trading Co. unveils a legendary collaboration with Green Bay Packers

The legendary collection, which will only be available for a limited time, consists of better-built tailgating gear in iconic green and gold colorways as well as a unique rendition of the Green Bay Packers logo.

Printemps to Open First US Store in New York

The storied French luxury department store will open in the historic 50-story landmark building at One Wall Street (1 Wall Street) in the rapidly changing Financial District.

Beyond™ The Original Orange Chicken™ is Back By Popular Demand at Panda Express®

This delicious entrée is co-developed with Beyond Meat® to capture the irresistibly crunchy texture and flavor of The Original Orange Chicken®, while giving guests the flavor they know and love as a plant-based option.

PUMA Reveals First-Ever Metaverse Experience With Exclusive NFTs at New York Fashion Week

Black Station features exclusive NFTs with limited edition redeemable physical sneakers, as part of its 'FUTROGRADE' show during New York Fashion Week.

