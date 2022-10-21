This Week in Consumer News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire

Make Every Day Magical with the Launch of the New Harry Potter: Magic Caster Wand™

Powered by smart technology, the wand, when used with the free companion Harry Potter : Magic Caster Wand app, allows users to cast many of the iconic spells they know and love from J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter stories.

Govee Introduces Budget-Friendly Permanent Outdoor Lights, Redefining Market Price and Capabilities in the Industry

Integrated with RGBIC technology and offering 69 customizable lighting modes, these innovative lights do not compromise on quality and are a must-have for outdoor decor.

Barilla® Adds QR Codes on Packaging to Assist Visually Impaired Customers in Expanded Partnership with Be My Eyes

In one easy step, consumers can use their smartphone camera to scan the QR code on top of the Barilla pasta box and will be instantly connected to Barilla experts through the Be My Eyes app. Once there, they can request any visual information they wish, such as information on pasta cuts, recipes, cooking instructions, expiration dates, or other visual product questions.

SHEIN Builds New Community Destination Through SHEIN Exchange Resale Platform

The new SHEIN Exchange feature simplifies the resale process so it is easier for sellers to list their items through a seamless interface that pre-populates a SHEIN customer's previous purchases – making list-to-sale quick and easy.

Kroger and Albertsons Companies Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

Under the terms of the merger agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company, Kroger will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. common and preferred stock (on an as converted basis) for an estimated total consideration of $34.10 per share, implying a total enterprise value of approximately $24.6 billion .

Chamberlain Coffee Launches Brand New Tea Blend: Chai

Emma Chamberlain's Gen-Z coffee brand is continuing to expand their presence to the tea market.

New PayPal Rewards Program Helps Consumers Save Money in Time For the Holiday Season

PayPal consumers in the US can now earn points towards cash back through merchant offers, deals, and other discounts with the ability to redeem when checking out with PayPal.

Cheetos® Makes Mischief in the Metaverse with the Launch of Halloween-Themed Chesterville

Set inside Meta Horizon Worlds, Chesterville is a mischief-maker's dream: a place to embrace their inner Chester Cheetah, ditch the standard trick-or-treating and stir up some Halloween mischief. Players are challenged to complete tasks around Chesterville, with some mischievous tools, to help them earn points on their "mischief meter."

Shaun White Expands Namesake Lifestyle Brand 'Whitespace' with New Apparel and Snowboard Accessories

White combines form and function in the brand's first line of apparel. The concept behind the collection is that everything can be worn on the mountain and in the city.

