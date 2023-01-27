This Week in Consumer News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Lobsterfest's return, Sony's new headphones, and more.

Kroger Announces Food Trend Predictions for 2023

Stuart Aitken , senior vice president, chief merchant and marketing officer, said, "Customers not only learned to cook during the pandemic, they grew to love it. In 2023, cooking at home remains a mainstay with customers gathering together to celebrate time lost and save money as inflation moderates.

Frank's RedHot® Launches New Fortnite Game: The Floor Is Flava

'The Floor is Flava,' a flavor-packed version of Fortnite's Floor is Lava challenge that is inspired by the classic kid's game, is set on an immersive chicken wing-shaped island and centers around a volcano that spews Frank's RedHot sauce (a.k.a. flava, because Frank's + Lava = Flava!) everywhere.

Red Lobster® Welcomes Back Lobsterfest®

During the highly anticipated celebration of all things lobster, guests will find there is something for every lobster lover on the menu with exciting dishes like NEW! Lobster & Shrimp Tacos and NEW! Lobster & Shrimp-Topped Sirloin, as well as a returning guest favorite, Lobster Lover's Dream®.

Leading Livestream Shopping Retailer QVC Collaborates with Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth on Home Décor Line

With a Beverly Hills-inspired energy and color palette, The BFF Collection presents a fresh spin on home décor and textiles. The debut collection will feature 11 home décor finds, including functional entertainment carts, storage ottomans, everyday trunks, apothecary jars, etched glass canisters, illuminated hurricanes, decorative pillows and throw blankets.

Sony Electronics Announces New Pressure-Free Headphones Specifically Designed for Runners and Athletes, Float Run

Sony's new off-ear headphones have a novel headphone style that positions the speaker near, but without touching, the ear canal, while leaving the ear safely uncovered while still delivering a rich sound experience.

Grubhub and Topanga.io Bring Zero-Waste Takeout to College Campuses

Reusable packaging on to-go dining hall orders is now available for The Ohio State University and Colorado State University students, with expansion to more campuses this year.

UltiMaker Launches the S7 - The New Flagship S-Series 3D Printer

The UltiMaker S7 builds on the award winning S-Series printers, with new features including an integrated Air Manager and a flexible build plate which takes ease-of-use and reliability to a new level.

The PEDIGREE® Brand Launches the FOSTERVERSE™ Program, Calling on Users to Foster Dogs Virtually and Combat Pet Homelessness

The FOSTERVERSE enables Decentraland property owners to foster real rescue dogs on their virtual land. To participate, landowners upload 3D avatars based on real-life dogs currently listed on Adopt a Pet™ onto their Decentraland property.

Leading DTC Solution for Alcohol Brands Speakeasy Co. Raises $6.8 Million Led by InvestBev

Brian Rosen , General Partner at InvestBev Group, said, "We are bullish on the long-term growth potential of alcohol e-commerce. Across all industries, companies highly value owning the direct consumer relationship, and Speakeasy allows alcohol brands to do just that, while layering on efficient fulfillment."

