This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

Generac Introduces Portable Power Stations

Joining its renowned line of backup and portable power products, the Generac GB1000 and GB2000 Portable Power Stations provide the advantages of clean, emission-free AC or DC power output at the push of a button.

New Data Reveals 84% of Americans are Concerned About Growing Power Outages

A new survey from Goal Zero found that only 15% of Americans have a home backup solution, with 61% saying that they wish they had a reliable source of backup power.

Hammerhead Resources Inc. and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV Announce C$1.39 billion Business Combination

"We believe the energy industry has an emissions challenge, and we aim to be a leader in redefining public expectations around how companies like ours can contribute to the advancement of global net zero goals," Hammerhead CEO Scott Sobie said.

Duke Energy Florida urges customers to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian

In advance of the storm, Duke Energy places crews and resources near areas that will likely be affected by the system, allowing for the most rapid response after a storm passes through.

Enfinity Global to acquire 400 MW of operating solar projects in the United States

"This transaction represents a unique opportunity to acquire a high-quality, geographically diversified portfolio of operating assets. We believe the U.S. market will continue to consolidate, allowing long-term asset owners to grow rapidly and benefit from efficiencies," said Ricardo Diaz , CEO Americas of Enfinity Global.

Hertz, bp collaborate to accelerate EV charging in North America

Hertz and bp pulse plan to install a national network of EV charging solutions for Hertz and its customers, powered by bp pulse.

Stanley Black & Decker and TerraCycle Partner to Launch Free Recycling Program for Small Home Appliances and Tools

The program encourages customers to recycle home appliances and tools products containing integral lithium-ion batteries.

Lawsuit Filed Against PG&E Alleges Utility Company Responsible for Mosquito Fire

The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco Superior Court, claims PG&E is responsible for the destruction and/or damage of the plaintiffs' personal property, cherished possessions, major out-of-pocket expenses, mental anguish, medical bills, loss of business income incurred as result of the fire and much more.

New Pillsbury Report Finds Climatetech Remains a Priority for VC Investors Worldwide

Despite a variety of macroeconomic challenges in 2022, venture capital investments in climatetech continues to outpace the market according to recent analysis by Pillsbury.

American Farmland Trust, Edelen Renewables and Arcadia Announce Partnership to Combat Climate Change by Advancing Smart Solar

The partnership provides more farmers with the opportunity for a new revenue stream and brings renewable energy to communities where it has not yet been available.

