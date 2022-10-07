This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Tri Global Energy, a Leading U.S. Renewable Energy Developer, Acquired by Enbridge

Since 2009, Tri Global Energy has developed 8.7 GW of power across seven US states, making it among the top onshore wind developers in the country.

CON EDISON ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL RENEWABLE ENERGY SUBSIDIARIES

Con Edison has agreed to sell its subsidiary, Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., to RWE Renewables Americas, LLC, a subsidiary of RWE Aktiengesellschaft ("RWE").

US AND ICELANDIC GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS, BUSINESS LEADERS STRENGTHEN INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION TO ACHIEVE CLIMATE GOALS

"I see fantastic opportunities for the U.S. and Iceland to work together over the next year on energy security," said Michael McEleney , senior advisor, Arctic Energy Office, U.S. Department of Energy.

Generac Power Systems and EODev Announce Agreement Bringing Large-Scale, Zero-Emissions Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Generators to North America

Generac Industrial Power and EODev agree to expand alternative energy options available to industries in North America .

Manufacturing PMI® at 50.9%; September 2022 Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®

"The U.S. manufacturing sector continues to expand, but at the lowest rate since the pandemic recovery began," says Timothy R. Fiore , CPSM, C.P.M., Chair of the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

Duke Energy outlines progress on clean energy transition

Major investments in critical energy infrastructure are necessary to ensure grids are affordable, reliable, and resilient. Duke Energy sets out its plan to meet its customers' needs while working toward clean energy and net-zero commitments.

Caterpillar Expands Construction Industries Portfolio with Four Battery Electric Machines

Capterpillar's new prototypes feature battery tech. "Caterpillar is well positioned to help customers reach their sustainability goals, including lowering emissions on the jobsite," said Construction Industries Group President Tony Fassino .

Northstar and Renewable U Energy Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Fully Fund Northstar's Phase 1 Expansion Program Through Financing of Over $43.5 Million

Asphalt shingles are ubiquitous, both in construction and in landfills. This strategic partnership between two leading-edge companies is working to develop a more circular economy by reprocessing and recycling this discarded material.

Republic Services and Archaea Energy Announce Renewable Natural Gas Project at Middle Point Landfill

The Middle Point Landfill gas-to-RNG in Tennessee will help support climate action by converting landfill gas into a low-carbon fuel.

ONE Announces $1.6 Billion Investment in 20 GWh Michigan Cell Factory Beginning LFP Production in 2024

Cutting-edge EV tech makes its mark in Michigan . The new battery cell manufacturing plant will include raw material refinement, cathode materials production, and cell and battery manufacturing, employing 2,112 highly skilled workers.

