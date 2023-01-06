This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Jacobs to Plan Dismantling of Soviet-era Nuclear Reactors

Soviet-designed Ignalina could be the first graphite-moderated reactor plant to be dismantled, making it an important test bed for methodologies that could be used to decommission the U.K.'s Magnox and advanced gas-cooled reactors, which also have graphite cores.

Schneider Electric Unveils First-of-its-Kind Simple, Smart, Sustainable Home Energy Management Solution at CES 2023

The Schneider Home energy management solution includes a home battery for clean energy storage, a high-power solar inverter, a smart electrical panel, electric vehicle charger and connected electric sockets and light switches – all controlled by the easy-to-use Schneider Home app.

bp launches 2021 US Impact Report: Investing in America

In the report, Dave Lawler , chairman and president of bp America, wrote, "We are proud of our 150-year history in the United States , and we're committed to America for the long term as we transform our company in line with our ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get there too."

EQT Eliminates Nearly 9,000 Natural Gas-Powered Pneumatic Devices

As a result of the initiative, EQT, the largest producer of natural gas in the United States , has reduced its methane emissions by 70%1 and reduced its annual carbon footprint by 305,614 metric tons of CO2e.

ProFrac Holding Corp. Completes Acquisition of REV Energy Holdings, LLC and Producers Services Holdings LLC, Adding Six Frac Fleets

With these transactions, ProFrac has expanded its geographic footprint to include the Rockies and Bakken, and increased its pressure pumping and manufacturing presence in the Northeast.

EV Battery Component Maker Natrion Gets Closer to Solid-State Reality with High-Performance, Heat-Stable Multilayer Pouch Cells

Natrion co-founder and CEO Alex Kosyakov , says, "We believe that down the road this is going to make our technology much easier to build EV battery packs with. Combined with the thermal stability that we have demonstrated we believe that we have an innovation that is uniquely positioned in the market."

AirFuel Alliance Announces Release of Global At-A-Distance RF Wireless Charging Standard

AirFuel RF uses Radio Frequency waves to transfer energy wirelessly from a few centimeters up to a few meters, enabling charging and powering of multiple devices simultaneously within a three dimensional range, and delivering true freedom of movement.

Guidehouse Insights Explores Opportunities for Nanogrids in Underserved Communities According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, concerns about resiliency in remote communities have raised the importance of nanogrids as self-sufficient systems that can integrate local generation units, energy storage, and advanced control systems. It evaluates nanogrids as the building blocks for virtual power plants (VPPs) and creating energy communities while helping create a sustainable environment.

Autel Energy Showcases Vision to Power the Planet, Electrified Bronco at CES At CES, Autel Energy is highlighting a comprehensive suite of EV charging solutions designed to advance the seamless transition to an e-mobility future.

Immotor to Unveil New Portable Energy Storage Solutions at CES 2023 Immotor's BAY500 showcases Immotor's latest innovations using EV-grade battery technology to provide efficient portable power for outdoor users or as an alternative power supply solution.

Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.

Catch up on the latest CES news from PR Newswire

Searching for even more CES-related news releases? Cision is the official news distribution partner for the event! Check out some of the latest CES headlines sent via PR Newswire.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-energy-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301714976.html

SOURCE PR Newswire