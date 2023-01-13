This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including EV charger needs and new solar projects in Ohio and South Dakota.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

EV Chargers: How many do we need?

Even when home-charging is taken into account, to properly match forecasted sales demand, the United States will need to see the number of EV chargers quadruple between 2022 and 2025, and grow more than eight-fold by 2030, according to S&P Global Mobility forecasts.

Topsoe and Fidelis New Energy form Carbon Neutral Hydrogen Technology Alliance

Producing decarbonized products, materials, and fuels through proven technologies such as the Topsoe Blue Portfolio and FidelisH2 is a critical contribution to decarbonizing carbon intense sectors of society, including industry, digital infrastructure, agriculture, energy, and transportation.

Honeywell Identifies Top Building Technology Trends for 2023

"Given the heightened awareness of, and investment in, sustainability, it's critical for a company to know and communicate to stakeholders how its facilities are optimizing energy baselines to ultimately reduce their carbon footprint, without impacting the occupant experience," said Manish Sharma , vice president and general manager of Sustainable Buildings, Honeywell.

bp brings green energy and jobs to Ohio with construction of new utility-scale solar project

Arche is expected to create around 200 US jobs across the supply chain during construction and provide more than $30 million in revenue to benefit local schools and other public services over the life of the project.

Samsung Biologics receives the Terra Carta Seal in recognition of the company's commitment to creating a sustainable future

The company's environmental management strategy outlines a number of core activities to reduce emissions, including process energy optimization, transitioning to renewable energy by investing in solar panels and utilizing external resources, converting to zero emission vehicles, and minimizing the use of disposables in the manufacturing process through waste management and recycling.

CCI Acquires Majority Stake in European Battery Storage Company S4 Energy BV

Based in the Netherlands , S4 Energy builds hybrid storage systems by combining grid-scale lithium-ion batteries together with the company's proprietary KINEXT flywheel technology.

Sage Natural Resources LLC Announces Dry Gas Growth Development

"I can't emphasize enough how important domestic natural gas production is to meet our power generation demands, which was approximately 70% of the fuel stack utilized through this past winter storm just prior to the holiday season. Natural gas will continue to be an abundant, low-carbon fuel used to meet heating demand here at home and abroad. Sage is proud to contribute solutions for our nation's energy future," said Gavin D. McQueen , President and CEO of Sage.

Raven SR, Chevron and Hyzon Motors Collaborate to Produce Hydrogen from Green Waste in Northern California

To produce the hydrogen, the project is expected to divert up to 99 wet tons of green and food waste per day from Republic Services' West Contra Costa Sanitary Landfill into its non-combustion Steam/CO2 Reforming process, producing up to 2,400 metric-tons per year of renewable hydrogen.

Zeta Energy Corporation Selected to Receive $4 million in Federal Funding to Develop More Efficient Electric Vehicle Batteries

In short, Zeta's batteries will enable companies to make far more efficient electric vehicles and other battery powered products. Furthermore, since Zeta's technology relies on widely available and abundant materials, it helps to localize the battery supply chain, making it simpler and more secure.

Onsite Construction Begins on Largest Solar Energy Project in South Dakota Once operational, Wild Springs is projected to avoid 190,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually and is estimated to produce $12 million in new tax revenue throughout the first 20 years of operation.

Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-energy-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301720802.html

SOURCE PR Newswire