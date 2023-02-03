This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including sustainable aviation fuel projects and investments in renewable energies.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Honeywell Begins Using Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Test its World-Class Aircraft Auxiliary Power Units and Propulsion Engines

"At Honeywell, we see SAF as a logical path to decarbonize the aviation industry and we consider our facilities as laboratories for sustainable innovation," said Dave Marinick , president of Engines and Power Systems, Honeywell Aerospace.

ArcLight Makes $150 Million Commitment to Elevate Renewables Elevate Renewables is initially focused on developing battery storage projects that are co-located with ArcLight Capital's extensive existing portfolio of power infrastructure, with total capacity of 25 gigawatts (gross).

GM and Lithium Americas to Develop U.S.-Sourced Lithium Production through $650 Million Equity Investment and Supply Agreement

GM will make a $650 million equity investment in Lithium Americas, which represents the largest-ever investment by an automaker to produce battery raw materials. Lithium Americas estimates the lithium extracted and processed from the project can support production of up to 1 million EVs per year.

United, Tallgrass, and Green Plains Form Joint Venture to Develop New Sustainable Aviation Fuel Technology Using Ethanol

If the technology is successful, Blue Blade is expected to proceed with the construction of a pilot facility in 2024, followed by a full-scale facility that could begin commercial operations by 2028. The offtake agreement could provide for enough SAF to fly more than 50,000 flights annually between United's hub airports in Chicago and Denver .

Our Next Energy (ONE) Raises $300 Million in Series B Equity, Valuing the Company at Over $1 Billion

The $300 million of equity financing is joined with $220 million in grants from the state of Michigan for a total of more than $500 million to fund ONE's battery cell factory.

U.S. Department of Defense Awards Canoo Battery Module Contract for Advanced Testing

Canoo's proprietary battery system is modular to support different vehicle configurations and engineered to provide industry leading energy density. The system is designed to be flexible and compatible with cells from leading battery providers and engineered to evolve with changes in cell size and chemistry as the industry matures, scales and reduces costs.

Generac to Expand its Clean Energy Offering with the Addition of Residential Electrical Vehicle Chargers

The 48A / 11.5kW Generac EV charger is a Level 2 home charger capable of charging a car battery in as little as four to six hours, depending on the car battery's capacity and charge need. The unit's J1772 connector is out-of-the-box compatible with nearly all EVs on the market today, and a NEMA-4 enclosure makes the unit rated for both indoor and outdoor residential installation.

GSE Solutions Receives Contract to Develop and Support Hydrogen Plant Model for NuScale Power

GSE joins NuScale Power's research collaboration for clean hydrogen production that will assess new concepts for use in small modular reactor power plants.

Just Climate Announces its First Three Investments

All three companies reflect Just Climate's approach of investing in scalable solutions with transformational potential that can help to deliver sector-wide decarbonisation in hard-to-abate industries.

Karbone Inc. Launches the Karbone Data Hub, a New Renewable Energy Analytics Platform Instant access to real market data is critical in today's fragmented ESG market. To help navigate the volatility of energy transition and decarbonization products, Karbone's new web application contains current, historical, and long-term forward pricing and market trends.

Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Honeywell, Spire, and Magellan Midstream.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-energy-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301738047.html

SOURCE PR Newswire