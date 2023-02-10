This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including sustainable aviation fuel projects and investments in renewable energies.

Orica Selects Cognizant to Accelerate Development of a Digital Platform to Report Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Cognizant announced that it has extended its partnership with Orica, and will provide Orica with an ESG data platform. "There is a growing market-driven need for large organizations in the resources industry to understand, report on and reduce their carbon footprint," explains Chris Crozier , Chief Information Officer, Orica.





Carrier Strengthens Climate Goals with a Science-Based Net Zero Target and Expanded Decarbonization Investments

Carrier announced a 2050 goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. "Sustainability and ESG leadership remain at our core, and we continue to walk the talk and invest to drive decarbonization," said David Gitlin , Chairman & CEO of Carrier.





Bioenergy Devco Hosts US Senator Cardin at Maryland Bioenergy Center

Bioenergy Devco recently hosted US Senator Cardin at its Maryland Bioenergy Center. The company uses anaerobic digestion to recycle food waste, creating renewable natural gas.





Nikola Tre FCEV Receives CARB HVIP Incentive Eligibility

Nikola Corporation announced approval from the California Air Resources Board ("CARB") for a point-of-sale incentive on its zero-emission commercial trucks. "The combined incentives available to customer fleets through the HVIP program and the Inflation Reduction Act are critical for driving a competitive total cost of ownership and accelerating market adoption," explains Michael Lohscheller, Nikola's President and CEO.





BayoTech Hits Milestone of 700th High-Pressure Transport Trailer Shipped

BayoTech announced a milestone in its work to develop solutions for high-pressure hydrogen transport and delivery. The company announced its 700th delivery, received by Plug Power in Tulsa, Oklahoma .





Longroad Energy Completes Financing and Commences Construction of 202 MWdc Umbriel Solar Project

Longroad Energy announced that it has commenced construction on the Umbriel Solar Project in Polk County, Texas . The project, which is slated to be operational by the end of the year, will be able to power more than 30,000 homes via a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Entergy Texas Inc.





Pro-Tech Group Receives Patent for Bi-Directional Loader for Handling Cargo

Pro-Tech Group, LLC announced a patent awarded from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the company's bi-directional loader. As Earle B. Higgins , CEO of Pro-Tech Group, explains, the machinery will "improve worksite safety and the speed of handling cargo and other items." The company plans to develop a prototype for testing in conjunction with Roush Industries Inc.





Indian Oil Signs MOU With LanzaJet On Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

The memorandum of understanding establishes a partnership between the two organizations to pursue sustainable aviation fuel production using LanzaJet's Alcohol-to-Jet ( ATJ ) technology.





Cirba Solutions Secures Additional Investment from Marubeni to Expand Circular EV Battery Materials Supply Chain

Cirba Solutions announced a $50 million investment from Marubeni to further develop a sustainable, closed-loop EV battery supply chain. The investment augments other funding the company has received, including two recent grants from the Department of Energy.

