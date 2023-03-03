This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including companies' efforts to help lower consumers' energy bills across the U.S.

One of the Largest Known Lithium Deposits in US Identified at American Battery Technology Company Tonopah Flats Property

The large-tonnage nature of the deposit, combined with the company's internally-developed lithium extraction and hydroxide manufacturing techniques, makes it a potentially critical source of domestically produced lithium to meet increasing demand for lithium products.

LG Energy Solution and Honda Break Ground for New Joint Venture EV Battery Plant in Ohio The facility is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024, with plans to create 2,200 jobs, and the aim for approximately 40GWh of annual production capacity.

SoCalGas Announces $10 Million to Support Low-Income Families, Seniors and Small Restaurant Owners Impacted by Unprecedented Regional Gas Market Prices "These contributions will provide much-needed relief for some of our most vulnerable residents at a time when cold temperatures make it harder to turn down the heat," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger .

Independent Women's Forum Announces Launch of Center for Energy and Conservation

Importantly, the Center will connect the role our modern energy industry has played in successful environmental outcomes and in reducing poverty and creating prosperity in the United States and around the world.

Mitsubishi Corporation invests in Swedish Biofuels

The technology produces fully formulated sustainable aviation fuel (FFSAF) from a variety of biogenic feedstocks. Swedish Biofuels FFSAF is different from other SAFs, as it is not a blend component but ready-to-use, real jet fuel.

Duke Energy Florida files to save customers approximately $8.50 monthly due to lower fuel prices

If approved, the monthly bill for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh would be $190.56 . The new rate will take effect beginning April 2023 .

EVE Energy to Increase the production Capacity of Power and Energy Storage Batteries to Meet the Rapid Growth of the Industry

Company Chairman Dr. Liu Jincheng commented that completing and commissioning the 6, 7, 8, and 9 sectional plants enables the company to possess sufficient production capacity for each product direction within the new energy industry chain.

Piedmont Natural Gas reduces average residential customer bill by nearly $30 per year in North Carolina and South Carolina

Piedmont Natural Gas has received approval from the North Carolina Utilities Commission and the Public Service Commission of South Carolina to reduce customer billing rates due to a decrease in the market cost of natural gas compared to last fall.

Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. Provides Operational Update

Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. provided an operational update on its development of its Orogrande Basin asset, the Orogrande Project, located in Hudspeth County, Texas .

PSE&G Proposes Third Phase of Gas System Modernization Program that Strengthens the State's Infrastructure and Sustains Thousands of Jobs

The proposal includes plans for introducing renewable natural gas and hydrogen into PSE&G's gas system, supporting a balanced approach to decarbonization.

SOURCE PR Newswire