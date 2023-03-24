This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new lithium processing facility in South Carolina.

Vogtle Unit 4 begins Hot Functional Testing

Hot functional testing marks the last series of major tests underway for the new nuclear unit ahead of initial fuel load. The testing represents a significant step towards operations and providing customers with a reliable, carbon-free energy source for the next 60 to 80 years.

Sempra Launches Port Arthur LNG Project

Jeffrey W. Martin , chairman and chief executive officer of Sempra, said, "This project has the potential to become one of America's most significant energy infrastructure investments over time, while creating jobs and spurring continued economic growth across Texas and the Gulf Coast region."

Infinity Power Finalizes Acquisition of Lekela Power in Africa's Biggest Renewable Energy Deal

Lekela currently operates 1 gigawatt (GW) of wind power projects in South Africa , Egypt and Senegal , and has a 1.8 GW project pipeline, which are in various stages of development.

Albemarle Corporation Announces New U.S. Lithium Mega-Flex Processing Facility in South Carolina

Plans for the facility include an initial investment of at least $1.3 billion to help meet the surging demand for domestic and international electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries.

FirstEnergy Installs New High-Voltage Wires in Northwest Ohio to Support Grid Reliability

With the new wires, the line will be able to carry increased current in the event of unplanned service interruptions on other lines in the area. When completed, the $20 million project will enhance the reliability, resiliency, efficiency and operational flexibility of the transmission system in the area.

PG&E Customers' Electricity 96% Greenhouse Gas-Free in 2022

PG&E strongly supports California's clean energy policies, renewable goals, and efforts to limit, adapt to and reverse the impacts of climate change. This makes PG&E's mix of electricity sources among the cleanest in the world.

Stanley Black & Decker Provides Update on Changes to Its Manufacturing and Logistics Network to Support Business Transformation

Changes to its manufacturing and distribution network will include U.S. site expansions, site transformations into manufacturing centers of excellence, and site consolidation.

Enel Partners with Nestlé for Investment in Ganado Solar Project

Nestlé will also purchase the renewable energy attributes from the entire output of the solar plant, helping advance the company's efforts to create a more sustainable future and reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its operations.

Aramco and DHL Supply Chain announce new end-to-end Procurement and Logistics Hub joint venture

The joint venture aims to be operational in 2025 and provide reliable end-to-end integrated procurement and supply chain services for companies across the industrial, energy, chemical and petrochemical sectors. The joint venture would initially focus on Saudi Arabia , with aspirations to expand across the MENA region.

ACEN acquires portfolio of eight operating wind projects in Texas, USA The portfolio will generate approximately 360 GWh of wind energy per year, enough to power around 24,000 households and avoid ~127,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

