This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the DOE's new battery workforce challenge with Stellantis.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

The U.S. Department of Energy and Stellantis Announce the Battery Workforce Challenge

This government and industry partnership will build the next generation of engineers, technicians, and workers to address the unprecedented demand for a domestic EV/Battery workforce.

LG Energy Solution to Invest KRW 7.2 Trillion ( USD 5.5 Billion ) to Build Battery Manufacturing Complex in Arizona

The complex will consist of two manufacturing facilities - one for cylindrical batteries for electric vehicles (EV) and another for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) pouch-type batteries for energy storage systems (ESS). It marks the largest single investment ever for a stand-alone battery manufacturing facility in North America .

SparkCognition's AI-Enabled Renewable Suite Announces GPT Capabilities Wind, solar, and storage owners and operators can now use generative AI to discover key operational insights in real time using simple conversational prompts.

Air Products Wins Over $130 Million in NASA Contracts to Supply Liquid Hydrogen to Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Other NASA Facilities

NASA uses liquid hydrogen, combined with liquid oxygen, as fuel in cryogenic rocket engines, and hydrogen's unique properties support the development of aeronautics.

AutoGrid Joins RMI's VP3 Initiative

The Virtual Power Plant Partnership (VP3) initiative aims to accelerate the scaling of virtual power plants in order to enable a cleaner, more reliable, and cost-effective grid.

Birch Creek Energy Acquires Foundation Solar Partners

Together, Birch Creek and Foundation Solar have developed over 1.7 GW of solar and storage projects since 2019, and have a combined development pipeline of 13.5 GW in varying stages of development.

Cowboy Clean Fuels Completes Series A Financing to Advance Renewable Natural Gas Commercialization Plan

The innovative energy transition start-up's patented technology utilizes subsurface coal seams as geologic bio-reactors to produce carbon-negative renewable natural gas from alternative biomass feedstocks.

Nacero is Developing a World Scale Methanol to Jet Fuel Complex with TOPSOE's Support using their MTJet™ Technology for SAF

Nacero will produce SAF and LCAF from renewable natural gas (RNG) sourced from dairy farms and landfills, and from mitigated flared gas sourced in the Permian Basin. The SAF and LCAF products will contain no sulfur, while produced utilizing 100%, low-cost renewable power, and utilizing integrated carbon capture within the process.

Ballard announces 150-million-kilometer milestone

To reach this milestone, Ballard fuel cells powered over 3,800 buses and trucks, providing zero-emission mobility solutions in approximately 15 countries around the world.

Swift Current Energy Ramps Up Construction of 800 MW Double Black Diamond Solar Project with McCarthy Building Companies

"It's projects like these that have America reclaiming its legacy as an energy powerhouse," stated Dan Shugar , Nextracker founder and CEO. "We are building this country's energy security with American-made solar panels on Pittsburgh -made steel."

Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Emeren Group and Hycroft Mining Holding Corp.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-energy-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301786479.html

SOURCE PR Newswire