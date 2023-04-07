This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Shell's acquisition of Volta and a new cable field testing program from UL.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear units take significant steps toward operations

The generator at Vogtle Unit 3 has generated electricity for the first time, and the unit has successfully synchronized and connected to the electric grid. Meanwhile, at Vogtle Unit 4, nuclear operators began hot functional testing last month.

Shell USA , Inc. finalizes acquisition of Volta Inc., scaling up its U.S. public electric vehicle charging network

Volta provides Shell with an existing public charging network of over 3,000 charge points at destination sites (shopping centers, grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) across 31 U.S. states and territories, a development pipeline of more than 3,400 additional charge points, and capabilities to continue developing, operating, and monetizing EV charging infrastructure.

UL Solutions Announces Medium Voltage Cable Field Testing Program to Help Energy and Utilities Industries Advance Power Grid Safety

Medium voltage cable system failures can significantly impact utility providers and the businesses they serve, from loss of revenue and production during an unplanned outage to additional damage caused by the failure.

Group14 Technologies Begins Construction of the World's Largest Commercial Factory for Advanced Silicon Battery Materials

The one-million-square-foot campus will serve as an economic and community anchor, opening up 600 new jobs in construction, manufacturing and operations. The factory expects to begin manufacturing and delivering silicon battery technology in Moses Lake, WA , in 2024.

Pattern Energy Announces $20.5 Billion in Anticipated Economic Impact from SunZia Transmission and Wind Projects

Together, SunZia Transmission and SunZia Wind comprise the largest renewable energy infrastructure project in U.S. history and will enable access to over 3,500 MW of New Mexico wind power, providing clean, reliable, and affordable electricity across Western states.

Honeywell's 1-Megawatt Generator to Power FLYING WHALES' LCA60T Aircraft

Aboard the LCA60T, the 1-megawatt generator will create a hybrid propulsion system by being integrated with a gearbox and a turbine that uses jet fuel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Collaborating for Clean Energy at Toyota's North Alabama Engine Plant

Huntsville Utilities, Toyota Alabama, and Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. announced a power purchase agreement to support a 168-acre, $49 million solar project. Soon more than 70% of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama's power will be generated by the sun.

Con Edison, Orange & Rockland tap ev.energy to administer America's largest EV charging program, SmartCharge New York

The new program will provide cash incentives to EV drivers who charge their vehicles in Con Edison and Orange & Rockland's service areas. SmartCharge New York is currently the largest EV charging program in the U.S.

Global Thermostat unveils one of the world's largest units for removing carbon dioxide directly from air

"Global Thermostat's cutting-edge technology will help Colorado shift into putting carbon back into the ground," said current U.S. Sen. (and former Colorado Governor) John Hickenlooper . "This is a great example of how oil and gas workers will be a part of our Great Transition."

Dominion Energy Utah Starts Hydrogen Blending

Dominion Energy is investing in hydrogen early, exploring how it can help achieve net zero emissions by 2050, while simultaneously helping decarbonize other industries like transportation, manufacturing, and power generation.

Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for SinglePoint Inc. and MSC Industrial Supply Co.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-energy-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301792162.html

SOURCE PR Newswire