This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new rooftop solar installations at Lowe's and Sigma's production of green lithium.

Lowe's Invests in Renewable Energy with Rooftop Solar Panel Installations at 174 Locations as Part of Net-Zero Target

Once each site is completed, the solar panels will provide approximately 90% of the energy usage at each location.

Survey Results Shed Light on Electric Vehicle Ownership Concerns, a Dilemma Autel Energy is Solving

While cost has been a significant factor in realistically owning a sustainable form of transportation, limited understanding and knowledge of the current charging infrastructure impedes the continued adoption of electric motor vehicles.

Sigma Lithium Initiates Production of Green Lithium: Zero Tailings and Low Carbon As the project ramps to full production capacity, high-quality Green Lithium will be stockpiled and prepared for sale, with an inaugural first shipment of approximately 15,000 tonnes expected in May 2023 .

Eco Wave Power to Open First North American Subsidiary in New York City ; Expands Presence in the United States

The Company's cutting-edge wave energy technology has the potential to provide a reliable source of renewable energy to millions of people across the country's 95,000+ miles of coastline, while also contributing to the fight against climate change.

The USDA Awards Native Microbials™ a $1.4 Million Grant for Climate-Smart Agriculture

The grant will fund research into the reduction of enteric methane emissions when feeding dairy cows Galaxis Frontier.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and American Electric Power Mutually Agree to Terminate Kentucky Power Transaction

In light of the evolving macro environment, Algonquin's Board of Directors and management team have determined that continuing with the Transaction is not in the best interest of the Company.

Nanoramic Laboratories and General Motors to Collaborate on Cost and Sustainability of Lithium-ion Batteries for Electric Vehicles

"Our integrated technology strategy aims to combine Nanoramic's breakthrough technology with GM's extensive network of resources to build more efficient EV batteries," said Kent Helfrich , president, GM Ventures. "This collaboration has the potential to improve both cost and sustainability in battery manufacturing for our Ultium EV Platform."

Summit Ridge Energy and Black Bear Energy announce 17 MW of Solar Installations in MD

The sites total over 17 MW of rooftop hosted solar that will be part of the Maryland Community Solar program providing low-cost renewable energy to local residents. These sites will generate over 30 million kWh of electricity annually – the equivalent of powering over 2,000 homes.

ABTC Engages World-Class Global Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Solutions Leader Black & Veatch

The design and construction of this first-of-kind facility, supported by a competitively selected U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) grant, will commercialize ABTC's novel process for the manufacturing of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from unconventional Nevada -based lithium-bearing sedimentary resources, and will have the capacity to initially produce 30,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide per year.

Nabors Industries Forms Strategic Alliance with Corva to Accelerate Digital Transformation of the Global Drilling Industry

Integrating Corva's industry leading App Store and Dev Center with Nabors' SmartROS™ universal drilling rig controls and automation system is expected to deliver solutions that rapidly scale process and machine automation, enhance remote project oversight and streamline data exchange and collaboration across any AC rig fleet.

