This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including an electrostatic fusion milestone and a new virtual power plant for solar customers in California.

Honeywell to Acquire Compressor Controls Corporation, Driving the Energy Transition Through Leading Automation and Controls Portfolio

The acquisition also bolsters Honeywell's high growth sustainability portfolio with new carbon capture control solutions, where the same turbomachinery is used to achieve effective removal of CO2 from process plant emissions, and even from the Earth's atmosphere.

Avalanche Energy Achieves Record 200kv Electrostatic Fusion Milestone and Closes $40 Million Series A Funding Round

Avalanche Energy has been designing, building and testing micro-fusion reactors that are small enough to fit on a desk since 2021. The reactor's small form factor enables rapid development cycles at relatively low cost - a revolution in the burgeoning nuclear fusion industry that has primarily pursued large fusion reactors that cost millions to billions of dollars and take many years to build and test.

SunPower and OhmConnect Launch Virtual Power Plant to Help Make Homes Grid-Friendly Thousands of SunPower customers in California can now connect to OhmConnect's energy-saving platform and easily get paid when providing stored solar power back to grid.

Q-Days 2023: world premiere of the QUANTRON QHM FCEV AERO hydrogen-electric heavy-duty truck

The truck is designed for heavy long-distance transportation and is equipped with a tank capacity of around 54 kg of hydrogen and thus achieves a range of around 700 km.

Liberty Coca-Cola To Recover CO2 Through High Efficiency Quadgeneration in New York

Beverage-grade quality CO2 upgrading systems will provide Liberty with an in-house supply of carbonation for beverage production.

CF Industries and NextEra Energy Resources announce MOU for a green hydrogen project in Oklahoma to support decarbonization of the agriculture supply chain

The proposed project envisions a jointly owned 100-megawatt (MW) electrolysis plant at the Verdigris Complex that would be powered by a dedicated 450-MW renewable energy facility developed by NextEra Energy Resources. CF Industries would be the sole offtaker of 100% of the zero-carbon green hydrogen output from the site's electrolyzers.

Los Angeles City Fire Department Selects MSA's G1 Breathing Apparatus

The G1 SCBA is the centerpiece of the MSA Connected Firefighter platform – a suite of advanced safety technologies that work in concert to significantly improve firefighter monitoring, accountability and communication.

UL Solutions Opens North America Advanced Electric Vehicle Charging Laboratory in Northbrook, Illinois

The facility will help enable EV charging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers with shorter development cycles, faster time-to-market and the ability to be more competitive in the global marketplace.

Carrier Announces Portfolio Transformation to Create Global Leader in Intelligent Climate and Energy Solutions

"The acquisition of Viessmann Climate Solutions is a game-changing opportunity," said Carrier Chairman & CEO David Gitlin . "Climate change, sustainability requirements and geopolitical factors are driving an unprecedented energy transition in Europe . Accelerated by government regulations and incentives, the transition creates a significant, long-term growth opportunity."

Kohler Co. Transforms its Power Businesses to Kohler Energy, Providing Customers with Energy Resiliency

Kohler continues to invest in new product development to drive down CO2 emissions through low carbon fuels, improved engine efficiency and power density, EV controls, and grow its portfolio of high technology solutions. Most recently, Kohler was the first global manufacturer to certify all of its Diesel engines and generators on HVO, a 90% carbon reduced fuel.

