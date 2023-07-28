This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including updates in EV charging, sustainable flight, and battery storage.

Seven Automakers Unite to Create a Leading High-Powered Charging Network Across North America

BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz Group, and Stellantis NV are creating a joint venture to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in North America , by making EV charging more convenient, accessible and reliable. The joint venture will include the development of a new, high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 chargers to make zero-emission driving even more attractive for millions of customers.

United's Sustainable Flight Fund Grows to Nearly $200 Million and Adds Strategic Partners

"As companies across the globe are increasingly looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact from flying, the UAV Sustainable Flight Fund presents a unique opportunity – instead of fighting over the current limited supply of SAF, with our partners, we're working collaboratively to help scale the SAF industry itself, and to get an equity stake in groundbreaking technology while doing it," said United Airlines Ventures President Michael Leskinen .

BrightNight, Rivian, and The Nature Conservancy Unite to Transform Starfire Coal Mine into Kentucky's Largest Renewable Power Project

Once complete, the BrightNight Starfire Renewable Energy Center will have an 800-megawatt (MW) capacity, producing enough electricity to power over 170,000 households per year.

FranklinWH and BayWa r.e. Partner to Provide Renewable Energy Systems to Homes Across U.S.

"Homeowners are ready to enter the 'age of the battery,' as grid instability, climate change and recent legislation prompt the exploration of alternative energy in homes. This alliance makes it possible for us to further support homeowner's transition to and maintenance of sustainable energy solutions," said Vincent Ambrose , Chief Commercial Officer at FranklinWH.

Schneider Electric and PG&E Announce Solution on Microsoft Azure to Maximize Value of EVs, Solar and Battery Energy Storage as Flexible Grid Resources

The breakthrough collaboration provides an intelligent system to maintain grid reliability during periods of extreme weather and heavier demand for electricity.

Summit Ridge Energy Completes First Battery Storage Projects in New York City

Located across Brooklyn and Staten Island , the projects support New York's targets to achieve 100% clean power by 2040. The projects will stabilize the grid and improve resiliency as more renewable energy sources are added to the power mix, including off-shore wind energy.

Reunion launches marketplace with over $1B in clean energy tax credits

Reunion's marketplace connects clean energy projects with corporations seeking to invest in federal tax credits at an attractive, risk-adjusted return. Reunion provides project origination, due diligence, insurance, and transaction support services to facilitate the purchase and sale of transferable tax credits, as enabled by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Gevo and McDermott to Collaborate on Sustainable Aviation Fuel Facilities

The first facility, Net-Zero 1, is expected to be constructed near Lake Preston, South Dakota . The Net-Zero 1 plant is expected to produce up to 65 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), diesel and renewable gasoline that, when consumed, is expected to have a lifecycle net-zero greenhouse gas footprint.

Arco Technologies Inc. and Shell GameChanger Join Forces to Create a High Volume Hydrogen AEM Electrolyzer

Arco Technologies, Inc., will design, build, and test a small scale, 60kW AEM electrolyzer with the ability to produce more than 24 kg hydrogen per day. "We're thrilled that Shell sees the value of our electrolyzer technology, and this partnership is already helping pave the way towards an accelerated climate change transition," says David Zabetakis , CEO of Arco Technologies.

Group14 Technologies Acquires Schmid Silicon in Milestone European Expansion

The acquisition marries Schmid Silicon's proven, ultra-high-purity and low-carbon silane process technology with Group14's commercially proven manufacturing capabilities to deliver high-energy density silicon battery materials – a more sustainable and higher-performing alternative that pushes the boundaries of lithium-ion batteries to keep pace with the global energy transition.

