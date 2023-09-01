This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new curriculum for training the energy workforce.

American Battery Technology Company Confirms Presence of Lithium at Depths Greater than 1,400 Feet at Tonopah Flats Lithium Project

ABTC will continue to conduct geological mapping, sampling, drilling, geochemical analysis, and proprietary extraction trials to characterize this resource and further quantify the performance of its internally developed lithium extraction and manufacturing operations.

Center for Energy Workforce Development Launches Energy Industry Fundamentals 2.0

Alongside industry educators and representatives from energy businesses, CEWD worked to modernize the long-established EIF curriculum to ensure the preparedness of a skilled, diverse energy workforce. The program aims to provide expanded energy education to 500,000 students over the next 10 years.

Leviton Introduces New Decora® Countdown Timer Switches

"Our new Decora Countdown Timer Switches add convenience and security to homes and small commercial environments by providing reliable timed control of lighting and motor loads," said Tom Babich , product manager, lighting controls, at Leviton. "This new line of timer solutions offers an easy upgrade to traditional switches and provides an ideal way to help manage energy costs."

Hyzon Motors Successfully Completes First Customer Demo of Liquid Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Starting in Temple, TX , the truck completed deliveries to eight PFG customers near Dallas, TX , travelling over 540 miles on a 16-hour continuous run including over 100-degree Fahrenheit temperatures. The run – further than the distance from Sacramento to San Diego – demonstrates the viability of on-board liquid hydrogen to fuel long-distance, zero-emission transport.

Carbon Centric and Fidelis New Energy enter into letter of intent for onshore CO2 storage

Carbon Centric plans to initiate installations of capture equipment on its customers' facilities in 2024 and is expected to store at least 800,000 tons of CO2 annually with Norne by 2027.

Top Minds in Artificial Intelligence and Energy Come to New York for Transition-AI

This in-person event brings together top experts using artificial intelligence (AI) in the transition to a net-zero energy future, with a specific focus on AI for renewable energy development, utility operations, and grid optimization.

New Holland Agriculture Publicly Launches the Industry's First All-Electric Utility Tractor with Autonomous Features -- the Revolutionary T4 Electric Power Tractor

The tractor is the latest development in New Holland's strategic plan for electrification and the newest addition to the brand's lineup of alternative energy sources powered equipment, like the T7 Methane Power LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) and the T6.180 Methane Power.

SDG&E Pioneers Virtual Power Plant to Help Ease Strain on the Power Grid During Extreme Heat

Unlike a traditional power plant, a virtual power plant does not rely on a physical facility to generate electricity for the grid to distribute to homes and businesses. Instead, a VPP uses advanced software to aggregate and coordinate the functions of a collection of small-scale, decentralized resources located at customers' homes and businesses to meet grid needs.

Peregrine Energy Solutions and AB CarVal finalize $700 million financing agreement to support a pipeline of renewable energy and storage projects

The Peregrine team seeks to source, develop, build, and manage standalone battery energy storage and renewable energy assets across North America in an effort to unlock value in such assets.

Sempra Infrastructure and Leading Japanese Consortium to Develop Carbon-Neutral Gas Production and LNG Supply Chain

If the project is successful, it could be the first link of an international supply chain of liquified e-natural gas, a synthetic gas produced from renewable hydrogen and carbon dioxide.

