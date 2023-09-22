This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including alternative fuel testing in the cruise industry and a floating offshore windfarm.

UL Solutions HOMER® Grid Software's New Release Empowers Electric Vehicle Charging Station Designers to Maximize Revenue and Return on Investment

HOMER Grid 1.10 enables users to rapidly calculate potential EV charging revenue based on user-defined charging prices and the costs of supplying electricity from the grid or using on-site renewable generation and storage.

Royal Caribbean Group Drives Forward Alternative Fuel Use with The Successful Completion of Biofuel Testing

The company confirmed onboard technical systems met operational standards, without quality or safety concerns, demonstrating the biofuel blend is a reliable "drop in" supply of lower emission energy that ships can use to set sail across Europe and beyond.

Group14 Technologies Concludes Contract for $100M Award from the U.S. DOE to Accelerate Construction on its Second Commercial Factory

"To strengthen the U.S. battery ecosystem, we are committed to bringing clean energy manufacturing jobs to Washington State while ensuring a just energy transition," said Rick Luebbe , CEO and co-founder of Group14 Technologies.

Ocean Infinity secures survey contract for first-ever floating offshore windfarm project on US West Coast

Under the terms of this contract, Ocean Infinity will undertake a comprehensive site investigation survey using multiple AUVs (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles) simultaneously for Equinor's groundbreaking floating offshore wind lease area (OCS-P 0563).

Verdagy to Manufacture Hydrogen Electrolyzers in its New Advanced Silicon Valley Facility

Through development of advanced manufacturing, cost reductions, and significant product innovations, Verdagy is deploying a scalable manufacturing design that puts the company on track to achieve the Department of Energy's goal of $2 /kg of levelized cost of hydrogen by 2026.

Edgecom Energy Unleashes 'Energy CoPilot': A Game-Changing AI-Powered Energy Management Assistant

The Energy CoPilot delivers indispensable insights into asset performance, energy consumption patterns, and actionable recommendations, making it an indispensable resource for optimizing facility efficiency.

New Report Highlights $14 Billion in Utility-Scale Clean Power Investments in Colorado

The report, Clean Energy Powers Colorado, finds that over one-third of the state's energy capacity is currently generated through solar and wind projects, making Colorado a top 10 state for wind and solar deployment. Clean energy capacity in the state now stands at nearly 7,000 megawatts (MW), enough to power 2.5 million homes.

Historic Wave Energy Legislation Unanimously Passes California Legislature & Heads to Governor Newsom's Desk

Per the amended bill, the California Energy Commission will work with various state agencies, including the California Coastal Commission, the Ocean Protection Council, and other stakeholders to identify suitable locations for wave energy and tidal energy projects in both state and federal waters.

Yoshino Technology Introduces First-to-Market Features in Portable Power Stations

The B4000 SST is the world's first solid-state portable power station that utilizes cutting-edge battery technology to take efficient portable power to a whole new level. This portable power station boasts an energy density level up to 2.5 times that of its traditional lithium-ion predecessors, allowing for a more compact size.

Generac Opens New Engineering Center of Excellence in Nevada The facility will house the development and testing of batteries, switches, power electronics and other clean energy solutions, and is expected to bring 100 new engineering jobs to Reno over the next year.

