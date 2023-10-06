This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including updates in solar and hydrogen energy.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

National Grid Renewables and Amazon Celebrate the Start of Operations at Amazon Solar Farm Ohio - Yellowbud

"Yellowbud represents a long-standing commitment to bring renewable energy and economic benefit to Ohio residents," said Blake Nixon , President of National Grid Renewables. "It's both rewarding and exciting to see the project reach this pivotal point."

BayoTech Announced as Official Hydrogen Sponsor of the 66th Coupe Aeronautique Gordon Bennett at the 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Four HyFill™ high-pressure gas transport trailers, designed and manufactured by BayoTech, will be deployed to supply the 1,500 kilograms of hydrogen required for the Gordon Bennett gas balloons. BayoTech's customer, Iwatani Corporation of America, is providing HyFill™ transport trailers from its fleet to support the event.

bp's Archaea Energy achieves major milestone, brings online first of its kind renewable natural gas plant

Using the AMD design, the Medora plant captures the gas from Rumpke's landfill and converts it to electricity, heat or renewable natural gas, which leads to cleaner air, less odor and more sustainable energy when compared with traditional fossil fuel energy.

Peak Energy Launches from Stealth with $10M Investment to Accelerate the Renewable Energy Transition

Founded by industry veterans from Tesla, Northvolt and Enovix, the company will focus on rapid scaling of sodium-ion battery manufacturing to address widespread demand for lithium ion alternatives. Peak Energy's mission is to drive down the cost of energy storage by up to 50 percent for grid-scale deployments, while improving reliability and safety.

C-Crete Technologies Awarded $2 Million by the US Department of Energy to Supercharge its Cement-Free Carbon-Negative Concrete Product

The DOE funding will help propel C-Crete's already eco-friendly product into the exceptional category of carbon-negative building materials, possibly the first pourable, ready-mix concrete product to achieve this longtime goal of the industry.

EcoFlow Powers Up for Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day with Unbeatable Savings

Whether adventurers seek to power their fall outdoor experiences or early-bird shoppers aim to get ahead of holiday shopping, all of EcoFlow's products are in stock for a hassle- and delay-free shopping experience.

Castillo Engineering Launches SolarLetters.com, the First Company to Fully Automate Solar Letters in All 50 U.S. States

Solar Letters will also be incorporating artificial intelligence to further reduce the time and costs associated with solar letters and PE stamps. Solar Letters' experience combined with its advanced technology has enabled it the capacity to generate over 100,000 solar letters per month, allowing residential solar installers to complete more projects in less time.

World Energy and Microsoft Join Forces to Drive Aviation Decarbonization Through Ten-year Contract for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Certificates (SAFc)

The emissions reduction is expected to exceed 469,000 metric tonnes of CO2. That is the equivalent of flying 824,053 economy class passengers from Seattle to New York and back on fully decarbonized flights, or decarbonizing the transportation of over 54,000 metric tons of cargo between Asia and North America .

Masdar Launches UAE's first utility scale wind project with breakthrough low wind speed innovation

The 103.5 megawatt (MW) landmark project developed by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, demonstrates for the first time the latest technology and innovation to capture low wind speeds at utility scale, adopting advances in material science and aerodynamics to make wind power possible in the country.

Amperon Raises $20 Million Series B to Accelerate Energy Analytics and Grid Decarbonization

The funding will propel Amperon's evolution from an electricity demand forecasting platform to a comprehensive data analytics solution, enabling businesses to navigate the energy complex and accelerate grid decarbonization. This brings Amperon's total funding to $30 million .

Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-energy-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301948957.html

SOURCE PR Newswire