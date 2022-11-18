This Week in Energy News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire

United Becomes First U.S. Airline to Invest in Biofuel Refinery

NEXT is a Houston -based company developing the biorefinery which, at full production, could produce up to 50,000 barrels per day of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, and other renewable fuels. United Airlines Ventures could invest as much as $37.5 million into NEXT, as long as the company meets certain milestone targets.

Pattern Energy's SunZia Transmission Project Receives Key Approvals in Arizona and New Mexico

The SunZia Wind project represents over 3,500 MW of new renewable generation located in Torrance , Lincoln , and San Miguel Counties, New Mexico , and will represent the largest wind project in the Western Hemisphere

Transforming the Future of Foodservice Delivery: Sysco Receives First Battery Electric Freightliner eCascadia

"This zero-emission tractor is powerful, quiet and -- importantly – very comfortable to drive. That means it's not only good for the planet, but it will improve the driving experience for thousands of our delivery partners," said Marie Robinson , Sysco's EVP and chief supply chain officer at the Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) Manufacturing Plant in Portland, Ore.

Shell begins operations at polymers plant in Pennsylvania

"Building this world-class facility is a fantastic achievement and one the team can be proud of; it's a showcase of Shell's project delivery expertise," said Huibert Vigeveno , Shell Downstream Director. "With great market access, innovative offers and connected infrastructure, Shell Polymers Monaca is well positioned and ready to serve customers with high-quality, competitive products."

XCA 2600, World's Strongest All-Terrain Crane Developed by XCMG, Sets New Wind Power Hoisting Record

The XCA2600, the world's first all-terrain crane to have a 10-axle chassis, has a lower crane body that can protect the equipment when it's operating at wind power plants. Because of this, when encountering low-altitude power lines, it can pass through safely.

Pilot Company and Volvo Group Partner to Build Charging Network for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks

This unique collaboration between Pilot Company and the Volvo Group aligns with bipartisan goals to increase BEV charging capabilities and reduce the carbon footprint of the transportation industry.

Vita Nuova, AC Power Combine Forces to Develop Solar Facilities on Underutilized Land "With the strategic vision and experience of Vita Nuova and the practical expertise of AC Power, this team will channel the momentum of the Inflation Reduction Act to repurpose sites, empower communities, and support workforce development," said Annika Colston , President and Founder of AC Power

Livent Completes North Carolina Expansion of Largest Lithium Hydroxide Production Site in the United States The expansion in Bessemer City will boost the site's lithium hydroxide manufacturing capacity by 50%, helping meet the growing demand for EV battery materials produced in the United States .

Lygos and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Partnership to Optimize Production of Biobased Specialty ChemicalsThe multi-product research and development collaboration is designed to optimize and scale production of sustainable specialty ingredients that can replace toxic petrochemistry, reclaim local manufacturing, and advance industrial bio-innovation.

Commercial Metals Company Acquires Texas Metal Recycling Facility The acquired operation annually processes approximately 55,000 tons of ferrous and non-ferrous materials, with the majority of volumes related to obsolete ferrous scrap grades consumed by CMC's long product mills.

ENEL Announces Intentions to Build Solar PV Cell & Panel Manufacturing Facility in U.S.The facility is expected to create up to 1,500 new clean energy jobs, while also supporting the creation of a domestic solar PV supply chain to accelerate the growth of U.S. generated energy and add to the country's domestic solar cell and panel manufacturing capacity.

