This Week in Energy News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including updates in nuclear energy, green hydrogen projects, and more.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Microsoft and Qcells announce strategic alliance to curb carbon emissions and power the clean energy economy

Qcells will work with Microsoft to develop solar projects as well as provide panels and engineering, procurement and construction services to selected solar projects Microsoft has contracted for through power purchase agreements.

Report explores community-led approach to renewable energy A participatory budgeting (PB) framework provides the opportunity for more inclusive conversations and decision-making around community benefits as part of renewable energy projects, particularly for those communities most impacted by such projects.

Nuclear Power Back in Vogue as Governments Pursue Viable Energy Alternatives

In addition to the support governments around the world have shown for the industry in recent years, private investors and market movers are now getting involved. Furthermore, celebrities and major movie directors are now working on destigmatizing nuclear energy.

Fortescue Future Industries and Nikola to Collaborate and Invest in the Co-Development of Large-Scale U.S. Green Hydrogen Production Projects

Supply of green hydrogen for any potential projects will be underpinned by Nikola as a potential offtaker, which has a large demand for green hydrogen in order to decarbonize the transportation sector and other industries.

Capstone LLC Publishes the Most Underappreciated Developments in Energy and Renewables for 2023

Capstone believes the policy backdrop for energy will become increasingly favorable at the state, federal, and global levels in 2023 amid concerns about climate change, energy reliability, and affordability.

GP JOULE to order 100 Nikola Tre Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Michael Lohscheller, President and CEO, Nikola Corporation , said, "The order from GP JOULE will be an example of how the Nikola Tre FCEV can further support commercial customers in Germany in their transition towards zero-emissions several years ahead of other OEMs, which helps to achieve the goal of decarbonizing the transportation sector."

Landmark Power Supply Partnership Between CORE Electric Cooperative, Invenergy to Lead Colorado's Energy Transformation

The partnership will provide CORE with over 1.2 terawatt-hours of renewable energy per year, which includes approximately 400 megawatts (MW) of new solar and wind energy projects and 100 MW of battery storage, backed up by over 300 MW of existing reliable natural gas resources starting in 2026.

Dow outlines targeted actions to deliver $1B in cost savings in 2023

Jim Fitterling , Dow chairman and CEO, said, "We remain committed to capitalizing on our long-term growth opportunities in a disciplined and balanced manner, and these actions further position us to advance our Decarbonize and Grow strategy and strengthen our competitive position."

Introducing TAE Power Solutions, a power management spin-off company from fusion energy leader TAE Technologies

TAE Power Solutions intends to deliver a first-of-its-kind technology to fundamentally improve the reliability, efficiency, longevity, and affordability of electric-powered products, from vehicles to renewable energy storage.

Element Resources to Build One of California's Largest Renewable Hydrogen Production Facilities in the City of Lancaster, CA

The Lancaster Clean Energy Center will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and expand Lancaster's hydrogen leadership and capacity.

Rise Light & Power Proposes Nation's First Renewable Repowering of Fossil Generation with Offshore Wind

The project has strong community support for its goal to transition Ravenswood into a clean energy hub with a mature and cost-effective interconnection of renewable offshore wind energy into New York City .

Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-energy-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301731897.html

SOURCE PR Newswire