This Week in Energy News: 11 Stories You Need to See

Classes Begin at New Green Job Training Center in Chicago

The Sustainability Hub is providing comprehensive job training and employment opportunities to local Illinois job seekers eager to start a career in the clean energy economy. Over the next ten years, the program will train 10,000+ residents, focusing on Veterans, Returning Citizens and high school educated residents from underserved communities.

Circle K installs first ABB E-mobility 180 kW public DC fast chargers made in the U.S.

This site is the first to be equipped with ABB E-mobility's U.S. manufactured Terra 184 DC fast chargers, and is part of Circle K's 200 announced sites for North America

DuPont to Acquire Spectrum Plastics Group from AEA Investors

This strengthens DuPont's position in fast-growing, low cyclicality healthcare markets. Following the acquisition, approximately 10% of DuPont's consolidated revenue will come from healthcare.

EE North America Expands U.S. Renewable Energy Footprint, Adding 700MW Through Acquisition of Colorado Solar Projects

The joint venture with Horus Energy adds 700MW to EE North America's existing solar pipeline under development, bringing it to a total of 2.5GW among Texas , Arizona , New Mexico , and Colorado , and marks a significant step toward the company's ambitious goal of developing 10GW of renewable energy in the United States by 2026.

PGE bolsters reliability of clean energy transition with region's largest battery storage addition

These projects will store enough electricity to power all PGE customer homes in a city the size of Portland for an entire evening on battery-delivered energy alone.

SimpliSafe® Partners with Lumio to Bring Comprehensive Home Security Solutions and Premium Solar Products to Homeowners

The partnership marks SimpliSafe's first in the solar energy industry as the company continues to find ways to reach homeowners in need of home protection while helping to advance clean energy adoption.

FreeWire Introduces Incentive Evaluation Service to Help Site Hosts Capitalize on Available Funding Opportunities for EV Charging

The service offers batch site qualification analysis for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) eligibility, the Energy Storage Investment Tax Credit, the EV Charging Investment Tax Credit, and State and Utility rebates and incentives, among others.

Peregrine Analytics launches PeregrineIQ, the inaugural AI-powered solution to aid energy companies in their mission to decarbonize

Peregrine Analytics' cutting-edge solution leverages AI and machine learning to deliver near real-time insights into asphaltene (a complicated organic compound in crude oil) behavior, which streamlines the transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

Ballard Power Systems announces order for 3.6 MW of fuel cells for zero emission stationary power

Ballard's fuel cell systems will be integrated into stationary power units which provide zero-emission power for a range of applications, including construction sites, EV charging stations, and data centers.

As Severe Weather Leaves Millions Without Power, RUNHOOD Provides Clean Energy Alternative

RUNHOOD's groundbreaking and award-winning design with removable, external batteries offers features that other battery-powered stations simply do not have, making it uniquely valuable to have at home when the weather is at its worst. The batteries can be swapped out on-the-go while using the power station.

Great Lakes Clean Hydrogen Hub Coalition Submits Application for DOE Funding

GLCH's full application details a $2 billion plan to create a clean hydrogen hub to serve Ohio , Michigan , and portions of Pennsylvania and Indiana . The proposed hub will use carbon-free nuclear power to produce clean hydrogen at a competitive cost.

