This Week in Energy News: 11 Stories You Need to See

dcbel attracts investment on its bidirectional EV charging from Volvo Cars

By simultaneously converting the electricity generated from rooftop photovoltaics and stored inside home batteries, the device automates the management of next generation whole-home energy. Intelligent software built into the Home Energy Station uses these alternative energy sources to seamlessly reduce environmental and financial costs for homeowners and also the environmental impact of energy usage generally.

Pattern Energy Signs Power Purchase Agreements for Largest Wind Project in U.S. History

SunZia Transmission will open access to the western energy markets to SunZia Wind, the largest wind project in the Western Hemisphere, which is comprised of more than 3,500 MW of new wind generation located in Torrance , Lincoln , and San Miguel Counties in New Mexico .

Liacon Unveils "Game Changing" 12V LFP Battery with Superior Performance

Liacon's LFP battery delivers both superior energy storage capacity and power, making it ideal for deep cycle applications such as renewable energy storage, recreational vehicles and marine. With 1,000 cranking amps it can also start diesel engines, making it a flexible solution for a range of power applications.

Stratolaunch Successfully Completes Separation Test of Talon-A Vehicle

The flight, performed risk reduction by demonstrating the Talon-A launch system can cleanly and safely separate hypersonic vehicles from Roc's center-wing pylon. With this landmark test complete, the team will progress toward its first hypersonic flight in late summer of 2023.

bp expands mobility and convenience network completing the purchase of leading travel center operator, TravelCenters of America

"By integrating bp pulse, our fast-growing EV charging business, along with biofuels and renewable natural gas businesses - and in time, hydrogen - we can help America's vital fleets and logistics companies decarbonize," said Emma Delaney , executive vice president customers & products, bp.

Summit Agricultural Group Announces the Creation of Summit Next Gen to Develop the World's Largest Ethanol to Jet Sustainable Aviation Fuel Facility

Summit Next Gen will utilize Honeywell's Ethanol to Jet processing technology to convert ethanol into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Through the project, Summit Next Gen creates an additional market for low-carbon ethanol producers and advances the sustainability goals of the difficult to decarbonize aviation industry.

New Financial Partnership Fuels PosiGen's Mission to Provide Solar and Energy Efficiency to Underserved Communities

Through its unique business model, PosiGen works to close the clean energy affordability gap by making solar and energy efficiency available to all homeowners regardless of income. To date, more than 25,000 PosiGen customers enjoy lower utility bills combined with the benefits of clean energy.

Electricity Prices for Most Ohio Customers Will Double in June; Customers Are Strongly Urged to Shop for a Better Deal From Retail Energy Suppliers

State-wide electricity rate increases are scheduled to take effect on June 1st . The hike will impact most electric customers in Ohio who are paying default rates with their local utility company.

World's Largest Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Completes Successful Year of Trials

The proof-of-concept mining truck is a critical technology in heavy industry's efforts to reduce its reliance on diesel and other fossil fuels.

Shell Launches New and Improved V-Power® NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline at New York City Event Shell V-Power® NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline features unique deposit-eradicating technology that targets and destroys deposits in the fuel injector, one of the most critical parts of the engine, and protects against future build-up.

EPRI, NEI Release Roadmap for Advanced Reactor Deployment

The roadmap outlines an achievable path for the successful deployment of advanced reactors as part of the clean energy transition. Advanced nuclear reactors encompass several designs and have the capability to deliver affordable, reliable, and resilient, power from a zero-carbon emissions energy source.

