This Week in Energy News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including updates in green energy, sustainable aviation fuel, and nuclear reactors.

Graphite One Awarded $37.5 Million Department of Defense Grant Under the Defense Production Act

The funding is being used to perform a Feasibility Study to modernize and expand the domestic production and supply of graphite battery anodes, necessary for electronic vehicles that are essential to national defense technology.

Nikola and Fortescue Future Industries Commit to Creating American Green Energy Jobs with Acquisition of Nikola's Phoenix Hydrogen Hub

"FFI is actively expanding its U.S. presence and strengthening its position as a leading global developer of green energy production and technology. We are committed to helping turn North America into a world-leading global green energy producer," said FFI CEO, Mark Hutchinson .

New Schneider Electric Solution Allows Homeowners Nationwide to Add Smart Panel Functionality to New and Existing Electrical Systems

Installing this solution will provide millions of homeowners with smart panel benefits, including circuit-level-control to save energy and enhance safety, and system-wide energy monitoring.

New Report Finds Retail Energy Key to an Affordable Clean Energy Transition

States that allow competition are also better positioned to support the transition to clean energy, consumer adoption of electric vehicles, and reduce carbon emissions without relying on ratepayer or taxpayer dollars.

Renew Energy Partners and Buildings IOT Partner to Expedite Building Decarbonization Through a Tech-enabled, Fully Funded Solution

Buildings IOT's intelligent building management platform, onPoint, will enhance and expedite RENEW's mission to decarbonize the built environment. Through this partnership, onPoint will be delivered as a service to property owners and all RENEW customers.

World's First 100% SAF Transatlantic Flight Sets Sights on Takeoff

Virgin Atlantic and Rolls-Royce confirm the successful Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend ground test on the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine. The test marks a key milestone in the project which will see the world's first 100% SAF flight travel across the Atlantic from London Heathrow to New York JFK on a Boeing 787, set to take off on November 28, 2023 .

Greenview Energy Unlocks Value with Renewable Investment Platform

"GVE brings unique expertise across multiple technologies enabling our investments to accelerate a path to a cleaner future," says GVE founder and CEO Casey Moye . "Our innovative approach to developing sustainable infrastructure allows GVE to deliver superior value for our investor, developer, and landowner partners."

Think Energy and Aspen Power Partners Drive Community Solar Impact in Maine

"Through our seamless enrollment process, participants are saving up to 10% on their electric bills for up to 20 years, all while supporting local solar projects and making a positive impact on the environment," said Steve Condon , VP of Community Solar at Think Community Solar.

TerraPower and Centrus expand efforts to commercialize domestic HALEU production

"Generation IV reactors are the solution we need for the energy grid of the future and this MOU will ensure we can fuel these reactors for decades to come," said Chris Levesque , TerraPower president and CEO.

Ginkgo Bioworks and Sumitomo Chemical Announce Expanded Partnership to Develop Functional Chemicals with Synthetic Biology

This marks the start of a third project between the companies which aims to enable the mass production of functional chemicals with synthetic biology via fermentation. The chemical industry expects synthetic biology to have the potential to replace raw materials and create energy-saving processes and products with low environmental impact.

Shandong Energy and Huawei Launch World's First Commercial Large AI Model for Energy Sector

The aim of the model is to enhance the application of AI in the mining industry and transform workshop-scale AI model development to factory-scale. There are altogether 21 application scenarios related to 9 operating activities.

