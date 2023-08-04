This Week in Energy News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the Vogtle Unit 3 going into operation and a growing demand for fuel cell EVs.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Vogtle Unit 3 goes into operation

Vogtle Unit 3 is the first newly-constructed nuclear unit in the U.S. in over 30 years and can power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses. Once all four units are online, the Plant Vogtle site will be the largest generator of clean energy in the nation and support continued growth in Georgia as more industries, businesses and families come to the state.

Nikola Corporation Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Demand Surpasses 200

Nikola's first-mover hydrogen fuel cell electric truck features a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated fueling time of approximately 20 minutes* and is expected to have among the longest ranges of all commercially available zero tailpipe emission Class 8 trucks.

Recent Energy Crisis and Economic Shocks Underscore Need for a More Inclusive Approach to Energy Transition, New Report Says

Advanced countries need to deepen their engagement with developing countries to overcome a new "North/South divide" on the pace and priorities of energy transition if the world is to make progress on reducing GHG emissions from the energy sector, according to a new report by the International Energy Forum prepared in collaboration with S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Zeta Energy Begins Extreme Temperature Testing of its Lithium-Sulfur Batteries for ARPA-E Project

This program is focused on four key targets believed necessary to achieve broad market acceptance and use of EVs: reducing battery recharging time to five to 15 minutes, reducing low temperature performance losses, increasing energy retention to 90% capacity after 200,000 miles of cumulative range, and lowering the cost of batteries to under $75 /kWh at commercial production scale.

enCore Energy Commends United States Senate Move to Increase Domestic Uranium Production

Paul Goranson , Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The U.S. Senate vote to advance the Nuclear Fuel Security Act is recognition that America is committed to clean, reliable nuclear energy and the domestic production of uranium to fuel this low-carbon and safe energy source."

100% Climate Neutral - LEAG and Rock Tech Lithium Announce Collaboration for Green Electricity and Hydrogen

LEAG could deliver carbon-neutral power supplied by wind and photovoltaics, which could be available around the clock thanks to a smart combination of storage facilities and LEAG's "Gigawatt Factory" hydrogen production plant. This would enable Rock Tech to pass another step toward its goal of achieving climate neutrality in production.

ABTC Finalizes Design and Receives Approval for Third Drill Program to Advance Development of its Nevada-Based Lithium Claystone Resource

The ABTC Tonopah Flats Lithium Project encompasses 517 unpatented lode claims covering over 10,340 acres, and ABTC controls 100% of the mining lode claims and the rights to all locatable minerals without any royalties within this resource.

WattCarbon Launches World's First Energy Transition Marketplace, Decarbonizing Buildings as Climate Action

WattCarbon has created a new, high-impact path for climate action that enables any organization to secure traceable, immediate reductions in fossil fuel use and avoids the pitfalls of low-value carbon offset markets.

Acer Expands Commitment in Energy Storage; Invests in Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Cell Maker, C-Life Technologies

"Through our long-term strategic investment in C-Life Technologies, we hope to expand our foothold in the energy storage industry, providing solutions from manufacturing to application, in-front-of- to behind-the-meter solutions, and contribute to the green energy industry," said Acer Chairman and CEO Jason Chen .

Seawolf Water Resources Announces Expanded Produced Water Management and Recycling Capabilities

Seawolf's recently completed Independence Pipeline and Waterfowl produced water recycling and disposal facilities will initially manage 150,000 barrels per day and are now serving some of the largest E&P operators in the Permian Basin under long-term contracts.

Hybar Raises Financing to Build Scrap Metal Recycling Steel Rebar Mill

Hybar's technology is designed to significantly reduce the amount of energy needed to produce rebar, especially when compared to other rebar mills in North America , many of which were built more than thirty years ago. Hybar's technology will also greatly limit greenhouse gas emissions.

Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for SunPower, SunCoke Energy, and ONE Gas.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-energy-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301893270.html

SOURCE PR Newswire