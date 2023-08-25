This Week in Energy News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including updates in battery recycling, energy storage, and more.

American Battery Technology Company Finalizes Purchase of Commercial-Scale Battery Recycling Facility

"Within this facility we will have operations to receive a wide-range of end-of-life and scrap battery materials and process these materials all the way to battery grade metal products that we will sell to our domestic partners in order to create one of the first closed loop battery material supply chains within North America ," said ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert .

Dominion Energy, Airports Authority break ground on solar and energy storage project at Dulles International Airport

Once completed, it will be the largest renewable energy project ever developed at a U.S. airport. It will generate up to 100 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and store up to 50 MW of power, enough clean energy to power more than 37,000 Virginia homes at peak output.

ZOOZ Power completes a significant milestone in its penetration to the American market

ZOOZ Power has successfully completed the certification process, in accordance with the UL standards, of its newest Power Booster, the ZOOZTER™-100 system, which is aimed to enable the establishment of ultra-fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, despite power limitations of the electricity grid at the charging site.

KiloVault Introduces DIY All-in-one Solar Ready Energy Storage System for Off-Grid Living

At the core of the Uniti EcoFreedom system lies cutting-edge battery technology. This advanced battery ensures safety, longevity, and allows for deep energy cycling, making it an ideal choice for powering homes, cabins and spaces off the grid.

Jacobs Secures National Grid Management Consultancy Framework

"The global energy transition not only requires the rethinking of physical assets, but also a transformational approach to planning, strategizing and organizational processes to underpin this significant change. Extending Jacobs' more than 15-year relationship with National Grid through this framework will unlock better outcomes," said Jacobs Senior Vice President for Global Business Units Koti Vadlamudi .

Leviton Simplifies Energy Management with NEW 2nd Gen Smart Circuit Breakers with On/Off Technology and Whole Home Energy Monitor

Leviton's latest innovation furthers the company's integrated home energy management approach and positions customers for the future with the ability to view consumption and production data from the grid and alternate energy sources such as solar, battery, and generator accordingly.

Nodal Power Raises $13 Million Seed Round to Build Renewable Energy Power Plants at Landfills

Much of the funding has already been deployed to build and operate two power plants in the US. Site one, located in the southeast US, exports electricity generated by landfill gas to the local utility. Site two, located in the mountain west, runs a (first of its kind) fully sustainable off-grid data center powered by landfill gas.

EY analysis: US oil and gas a core energy asset amid decarbonization; ESG reporting improves among producers

"US oil and gas producers achieved something last year not done in recent years: deliver both strong shareholder returns and organic reserves growth," said Herb Listen , EY Americas Energy and Resources Assurance Leader.

UL Solutions Acquires CERE

The acquisition enables UL Solutions to expand its grid code compliance testing, grid simulation and certification services for inverter-based resources supporting renewable energy and electric vehicle adoption in Europe . In addition, the acquisition also enhances UL Solutions safety and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) services for renewables and medical devices.

Brightmark and Chevron Achieve First Gas Milestone with Florida's Largest Family Dairy

The Larson Project captures methane from cow manure through the process of anaerobic digestion and converts it to renewable natural gas. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas (GHG), the second most abundant GHG, and is responsible for roughly 17.3% of global emissions.

Uranium Energy Corp Acquires Portfolio of Canadian Uranium Exploration Projects in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc.

"This acquisition represents an important component in our strategy to assemble a premier North American uranium portfolio, featuring near-term US production, Canadian development-stage projects including joint ventures, and a pipeline of exploration projects with excellent growth potential," Amir Adnani , President and CEO of UEC, stated.

