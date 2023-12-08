This Week in Energy News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including updates in energy storage, EV charging, and solar power.

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Ford and Resideo Launch 'EV-Home Power Partnership' Project Driving Vehicle-to-Home Energy Management Benefits for Customers

Ford and Resideo are exploring new areas of value for customers who own an F-150 Lightning and a Resideo smart thermostat to help enable potential monthly electric bill savings, increased comfort and more efficient home energy use.

10+ Countries Join First-of-Its-Kind Consortium to Deploy 5 GW of Battery Energy Storage Systems

In order to achieve the estimated 400 GW of renewable energy needed to alleviate energy poverty by 2030 and save a gigaton of CO2, 90 GW of storage capacity must be developed. The BESS Consortium's initial 5 GW goal will help create a roadmap for achieving the rest by 2030, demonstrating a key mechanism for accelerating a just energy transition.

energyRe Announces $1.2 Billion Capital Raise to Accelerate U.S. Clean Energy Transition

"We are uniquely focused on decarbonizing U.S. cities and hard-to-abate energy load centers with state-of-the-art electric grids that unlock new sources of clean power across the country," said Miguel Prado , Chief Executive Officer of energyRe.

Linux Foundation Energy Adds Five New Open Source Projects, Expanding its Energy Infrastructure Tech Stack for Battery Storage, Grid Resilience, EV Charging, and More

Additionally, LF Energy along with the Open Source Security Foundation have released a free whitepaper providing best practices for cybersecurity in energy infrastructure. This new research and significant new technologies will help drive LF Energy and its mission of creating a technology ecosystem to support rapid decarbonization forward.

Honeywell to Help Decarbonization of U.S. Virgin Islands Through Battery Energy Storage

When completed, the solar array and BESS will boost the islands' decarbonization efforts by fulfilling 30% of its energy consumption through renewable sources.

AM Batteries Closes $30M Series B led by Toyota Ventures to Accelerate the Commercialization of its Dry Battery Electrode Technology

With additional backing from top-tier strategic and financial investors, the company's dry electrode battery manufacturing technology reduces CO2 emissions, speeds the battery manufacturing process, and reduces cost for an expanding global EV market.

Group14 Technologies Accelerates Capability to Meet Demand in Asia for Silicon Battery Technology by Advancing its IP Leadership

"Securing our IP portfolio lays the foundation for scaling our manufacturing capacity worldwide and offering critical multi-sourcing capabilities to our customers in the North American, European, and Asian markets," said Group14 CTO Rick Costantino .

DEPCOM Power Builds Puerto Rico's Largest Solar and Energy Storage System

Because of the island's size and limited available land, solar systems that blend energy production with agricultural needs are preferred. As a pilot site for agrovoltaics, Ciro One will use one of the PV arrays for demonstration and scalability for future implementation, and use sheep to manage fast growing vegetation.

Masdar and PLN Advance Plans to Develop World's Largest Floating Solar Plant in Indonesia

The companies also agreed to explore renewable energy options around the world and the prospect of developing green hydrogen, which has huge potential for decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries, including steelmaking, construction, transportation, and aviation.

Groundbreaking Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Courses Launched by Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition

Twenty-four partner companies and industry associations alongside over 800 suppliers are now members of the global collaborative, which provides organizations with a scalable, cost-effective solution to reduce supply chain emissions reductions.

OhmConnect Announces Success of Pilot Program with SunPower Under California Energy Commission's Demand Side Grid Support Program

As part of a suite of programs implemented to address the energy shortages caused by heat waves, wildfires, and other impacts of climate change, the Market-Aware Behind-the-Meter Battery Storage Program offers incentives to electric customers who provide backup generation to support the state's electrical grid during extreme events, which can ultimately reduce the risk of blackouts.

Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story. Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles. Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-energy-news-11-stories-you-need-to-see-302009549.html

SOURCE PR Newswire