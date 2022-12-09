This Week in Energy News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire

American Battery Factory Selects Tucson, Arizona , as Site for its First Battery Cell Gigafactory in United States

The site will serve as ABF's official headquarters and will be the country's largest gigafactory for the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells at approximately 2 million square feet, providing an estimated $1.2 billion in capital investment, $3.1 billion in economic impact to the state and accelerating the growth of the clean energy economy across the country.

Savant Teams with Sunnova to Deliver Smart Power Solutions

A Savant/Sunnova smart power solution seamlessly monitors and controls energy from the grid as well as home solar systems and generator power, creating an optimized ecosystem for any home.

DEKRA Opens Vehicle-Grid Innovation Laboratory in Partnership with California Energy Commission

ViGIL seeks to transform the transportation sector by improving the interoperability of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. It also seeks to increase capacity and throughput of EVSE standards testing and expand testing for electric vehicle charging equipment.

Future Minerals Forum enlists think tanks to champion innovation and develop thought leadership

By working with industry experts and opinion formers, FMF seeks to shape global conversations on minerals and metals by delivering insights that support the development of the industry, predicated on strict environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

Jacobs Wins New Contract to Support UK Fusion Program

Subject to competition under the framework, Jacobs' project delivery professionals will be embedded in client teams at UKAEA, the U.K.'s national fusion laboratory, to work on some of the world's most advanced research into machine design, robotics, materials science and fusion fuel.

Cognizant Expands SAP Capabilities for Energy and Utilities Clients with Acquisition of Utegration Rob Vatter, Executive Vice President of Cognizant's Enterprise Platform Services, said, "In bringing together Utegration's experienced, specialist team with our global scale in SAP and digital transformation, we have a strong new set of capabilities designed to address the market's critical transformation needs."

New Jersey's Last Operating Coal Fired Power Plant Imploded

"The Logan demolition today marks the end of the coal era in New Jersey and a major step towards the state's clean energy future," said Ramón Cruz, President of the Sierra Club. "Battery storage will play an instrumental role in bolstering a clean grid, all without polluting our air or endangering the health of vulnerable communities."

Inexpensive Catalysts and Syzygy Plasmonics Photoreactors Open the Door for Broader Hydrogen Adoption

The reactors use light instead of heat from combustion to power chemical reactions and can produce clean-burning hydrogen fuel from ammonia.

Reneum awarded prestigious Filecoin Green grant to supercharge a Web3-powered transition to renewable energy

The two companies are set to address the shortcomings of traditional renewable energy storage solutions for digital environmental assets, paving the way for a new standard of transparency, trust and access to renewable energy markets.

Duke Energy completes restoration to all customers in Moore County and surrounding counties Approximately 45,000 customers were initially affected when two substations in the county were attacked and vandalized on Saturday. The company continues to work with local, state and federal agencies on the investigation.

CEP Renewables Completes Largest Landfill Solar Project in North America

This 25.6 megawatt (dc) solar project is located in Mount Olive, New Jersey and has enabled the township to recoup nearly $2.3 million in past taxes while at the same time transitioning the former Combe Fill North Landfill Superfund site into a revenue-generating, clean energy asset.

U.S. Department of Energy Rolls Out Energy Improvement Grants for Public Schools This historic investment in K-12 public schools will help impoverished and rural school districts across the nation make vital energy improvements to school facilities to achieve more significant cost savings and ultimately create healthier academic environments for all students.

