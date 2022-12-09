|
09.12.2022 12:22:00
This Week in Energy News: 12 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
The site will serve as ABF's official headquarters and will be the country's largest gigafactory for the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells at approximately 2 million square feet, providing an estimated $1.2 billion in capital investment, $3.1 billion in economic impact to the state and accelerating the growth of the clean energy economy across the country.
A Savant/Sunnova smart power solution seamlessly monitors and controls energy from the grid as well as home solar systems and generator power, creating an optimized ecosystem for any home.
ViGIL seeks to transform the transportation sector by improving the interoperability of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. It also seeks to increase capacity and throughput of EVSE standards testing and expand testing for electric vehicle charging equipment.
By working with industry experts and opinion formers, FMF seeks to shape global conversations on minerals and metals by delivering insights that support the development of the industry, predicated on strict environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.
Subject to competition under the framework, Jacobs' project delivery professionals will be embedded in client teams at UKAEA, the U.K.'s national fusion laboratory, to work on some of the world's most advanced research into machine design, robotics, materials science and fusion fuel.
"The Logan demolition today marks the end of the coal era in New Jersey and a major step towards the state's clean energy future," said Ramón Cruz, President of the Sierra Club. "Battery storage will play an instrumental role in bolstering a clean grid, all without polluting our air or endangering the health of vulnerable communities."
The reactors use light instead of heat from combustion to power chemical reactions and can produce clean-burning hydrogen fuel from ammonia.
The two companies are set to address the shortcomings of traditional renewable energy storage solutions for digital environmental assets, paving the way for a new standard of transparency, trust and access to renewable energy markets.
This 25.6 megawatt (dc) solar project is located in Mount Olive, New Jersey and has enabled the township to recoup nearly $2.3 million in past taxes while at the same time transitioning the former Combe Fill North Landfill Superfund site into a revenue-generating, clean energy asset.
Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-energy-news-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301698962.html
SOURCE PR Newswire
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog im Freitagshandel an. An den US-Börsen zeigten sich rote Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.