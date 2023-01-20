This Week in Energy News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including updates in battery production, wind energy, and more.

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Hanwha announces comprehensive battery partnership with LG Energy Solution

The companies will invest in building battery production facilities in the United States . The joint investment will pave the way for Hanwha to lead the rapidly-growing energy storage market and future Urban Air Mobility business.

New Report Shows US Oil and Gas Leaders Making Diversified Investments Amid Record Profits

According to a new report from national law firm Lathrop GPM, oil and gas (O&G) decision makers are responding to skyrocketing short-term energy demand, the shift to long-term sustainability and a potential economic downturn by making ambitious, diversified investments.

Frito-Lay Transforms California Facility into Showcase for Sustainability

The Modesto, California , facility is the first Frito-Lay manufacturing facility to implement site-wide alternative fuel vehicles, on-site renewable energy generation, energy storage equipment and employee electric vehicle charging stations.

AEC Angels Endorses Aeromine, Thornton Tomasetti Invests in their Breakthrough Wind Energy Solution

Designed to seamlessly integrate with existing building electrical and rooftop solar systems, Aeromine's scalable, motionless system easily installs on the edge of a building's rooftop.

NY State Bans Laundry Detergents Containing Probable Carcinogen. Dioxane-Free Brand Ingredients Matter Shares Results of Study

To protect New Yorkers from forever chemicals and contaminants in the water supply, a new regulation recently went into effect, banning all laundry detergents that contain more than two parts per million (PPM) of a probable human carcinogen.

Schneider Electric calls for greater efforts to accelerate the energy transition and address the energy crisis: decarbonization and efficiency are key

Jean-Pascal Tricoire , Schneider Electric's Chairman and CEO, said, "We must not avoid the tough decisions. There can be no long-term prosperity without a complete energy transition. At Schneider, our approach is to 'Digitize Strategize, Decarbonize' - businesses, governments and societies must do this now, to make good on the commitments they have made."

Raven SR agrees to supply sustainable aviation fuel to Japan Airlines

The MOU provides for an initial 50,000 tons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supply in the first year, 2025, with annual incremental increases to 200,000 tons for year 10.

Mill Steel Co. Enters Stainless and Aluminum Space with Acquisition of Cleveland Metal Exchange

"We are thrilled to be entering the stainless and aluminum industry. This was an easy decision made by our customers and supports our plans for continued growth," said Pam Heglund , CEO of Mill Steel.

Henkel signs agreement with Shell on renewable-based ingredients for Persil®, Purex® and all® brands

Shell estimates that replacing up to 200,000 tonnes of fossil feedstocks with renewable feedstocks has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 120,000 tonnes of CO2e over the length of the five-year agreement.

Onward Energy Completes Purchase of 1,171 MW Operating Solar Portfolio from Global Atlantic

The acquisition includes operating solar assets in eight states and establishes the Company as one of the largest operators of solar assets in the U.S.

Metal One Partners with Clean Energy Systems to Develop Green Steel and Decarbonize the Global Steel Industry

Global steelmaking emits more than three billion tons of carbon dioxide each year, representing approximately eight percent of global carbon emissions. It is the industrial material with the greatest impact on carbon emissions.

UL Solutions and CATL Join Forces to Advance Battery Energy Storage System and Electric Vehicle Battery Safety and Performance

"Battery storage technologies are essential to speeding up the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy and will play an increasingly pivotal role to help combat climate change and carbon emissions," said Weifang Zhou , executive vice president and president of Testing, Inspection and Certification at UL Solutions.

