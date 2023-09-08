This Week in Energy News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including investments in lithium, solar, and portable power.

American Battery Technology Company Receives Contract for $57M Grant from US DOE for Construction of Commercial-Scale Lithium Hydroxide Refinery

The receiving of this grant contract award marks a major milestone in the commercialization of ABTC's Tonopah Flats Lithium Project, which is designed to provide commercial-scale quantities of low-cost, low environmental impact, domestic critical mineral lithium hydroxide needed for the U.S. clean energy transition.

Fidelis New Energy selects Battelle Carbon Services as its Subsurface Contractor for Carbon Capture and Sequestration in Support of the Mountaineer GigaSystem™ Hydrogen Project in West Virginia

Fidelis selection of Battelle expands the collaboration between two key players of ARCH2, a regional clean hydrogen hub that brings together private industry, state and local government, academic and technology institutions, NGOs, and communities to catalyze a clean hydrogen ecosystem across the Northern Appalachia Region.

Ascend Elements Raises $542 Million to Accelerate Production of U.S.-engineered Lithium-Ion Battery Materials

"Our sustainable lithium-ion battery materials will power EV batteries and accelerate the global transition to zero carbon emissions," said CEO Mike O'Kronley of Ascend Elements. "Together, we are investing in North America's critical EV battery infrastructure and bringing good manufacturing jobs back to the United States ."

Branch Technology Awarded $1.13M USAF SBIR Contract to Develop 3D-Printed Energy-Efficient Retrofit System at Kirtland AFB

"This project will enable us to develop and demonstrate a fully scalable and customizable 3D printed retrofit panel system that can be tailored to an existing building's geometry to drastically enhance its energy efficiency. We will demonstrate this innovation on a building at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2024 and plan to apply it to other buildings for the military and beyond," said David Goodloe , Program Development Manager for Branch.

FranklinWH to Add aHub to its Franklin Home Power Solution

Should a home be impacted by a grid outage, the Franklin Home Power Solution can leverage energy from more sources in addition to what's stored in its aPower batteries to keep a home running for as long as possible, reducing anxiety for homeowners during emergency situations.

Litheli Unveils eWagon W1 Pro and Power Hub Eclair 1000 Crowdfunding Campaign on Indiegogo for Ultimate Outdoor Convenience

The eWagon W1 Pro makes history as the world's first wagon powered by a power bank - the Litheli U-BATTERY Plus, coupled with the Eclair 1000, a powerhouse boasting an ideal power capacity that can be fully charged at an industry-leading speed.

Eviation Announces Order from Solyu for 25 Alice All-Electric Commuter Aircraft

The nine-passenger Eviation Alice is the world's first flight-proven all-electric commuter aircraft. Alice produces zero carbon emissions and features lower operating costs per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops – thereby providing the opportunity to activate more routes, improving the convenience of air travel.

SolaREIT and AB CarVal Announce up to $250 million Investment to Turbocharge Solar and Battery Storage Development Growth

"Solar development is capital intensive, and we believe this investment will deliver innovative technologies and projects that are supporting the energy transition while offering solid, long-term return potential," said Jerry Keefe , principal with AB CarVal.

Braya Renewable Fuels Partner ABO Wind Receives Exclusive Rights to Develop World Class Wind and Hydrogen Project

The Toqlukuti'k Wind and Hydrogen Ltd. Project is a multi-phased, integrated project which will provide green hydrogen to meet Braya's needs as well as green ammonia for global export.

Parks Associates Brings Smart Home Innovation Conference to DISTRIBUTECH

Through the combination of these two industry-leading events, attendees will gain insights on energy innovations in the connected home and small business markets, including adoption, attitudes, and trends, alongside a premier showcase of cutting-edge technologies in electricity delivery automation, energy efficiency, and demand response.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Develops Energy Harvesting Module That Efficiently Generates Power from Electromagnetic Wave Noise

This technology can use the constant electromagnetic wave noise generated by robots inside factories, monitors and lighting in offices, monitors and TVs in stores and homes, and the like to provide the stable power supply needed to run low-power consumption IoT sensors and communications equipment.

URBAN-X by MINI in Partnership with JVP Launches New Cohort of Urban Innovators Building Critical Climate Technologies

Selected from a pool of over 160 applicants, the six startups are working on solutions in real estate development, mobility, and energy & carbon management to create more interconnected cities that improve quality of life for all.

