This Week in Energy News: 12 Stories You Need to See

BMW, Ford and Honda Agree to Create ChargeScape, a New Company Focused on Optimizing Electric Vehicle Grid Services

BMW Group, Ford and Honda will leverage years of cross-industry research around the Open Vehicle-Grid Integration Platform (OVGIP) to create a single platform that will seamlessly connect electric utilities, automakers and their interested EV customers to manage energy usage for a broad pool of EVs.

Honeywell Partners with National Renewable Energy Lab on Hydrogen Fuel Storage

Honeywell will provide technological expertise, testing for fuel cartridge technology, supply chain support, prototyping and fuel cell evaluation to qualify for the "Fuel Additives for Solid Hydrogen (FLASH) Carriers in Electric Aviation" project.

RTX begins fabrication of 1MW generator for Air Force Research Laboratory

"To power advanced mission systems, high-energy weapons and hybrid-electric propulsion architectures, the next generation of military aircraft will require an order-of-magnitude increase in electricity," said Bill Dolan , vice president, Power and Controls Engineering for Collins .

Seadronix Wins Commercial Contract to Install its AI Solution on Wind Turbine Installation Vessel in World First

The system will be installed on a 14,000 tons vessel, owned by a major international conglomerate and will be operational by the end of the year. It consists of on-edge AI processing sensor modules which will provide real-time AI-enabled situational awareness data to the crew on board.

Generac Urges Planning Ahead for Power Outages During National Preparedness Month

During National Preparedness Month, Generac encourages people to review their household power needs, identify the backup power solution that will best meet the demands of their home, and practice safely using their backup power source.

Univar Solutions Provides Science Based Targets Initiative Update

The Company will build a Scope 3 emissions reduction roadmap, targeting net-zero emission by 2050, outside of the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) scope, while still being committed to existing near-term Scope 1 and Scope 2 goals.

Schneider Electric Opens Pre-Orders for Schneider Home , A First-of-its-Kind Home Energy Management Solution

Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, this award-winning solution provides energy independence automating energy production, storage, measurement, and control – all from a single, easy-to-use app.

Leading Renewables Developer Arevon Selects Bechtel to Deliver Its Newest Solar Project

The new solar facility is expected to produce enough clean energy to power more than 25,000 Indiana homes. The project will allow CenterPoint Energy to provide clean power to more than 150,000 electric customers in Southwest Indiana .

Dimension Renewable Energy Announces Closing of $237 Million Financing to Support Construction of 120 MWdc Distributed Generation Portfolio

The portfolio of 28 community solar projects will provide local solar energy to more than 12,000 customers across four states, including low-and-moderate income households.

ZOOZ Power announces first site in the US, where fast-charging for EVs is supported by the ZOOZTER™-100

ZOOZ Power intends to use the site, in Rock Hill, SC , for demonstrations of a first-of-its-kind charging station in North America , where the Company will be presenting its "green" kinetic Power Booster, the ZOOZTER™-100, geared to enable ultra-fast charging, even in locations where the grid is power-constrained.

Nature's Generator Launches 12-Circuit Transfer Switch for Home Solar Power Integration

"We're constantly searching for new ways to make solar more accessible to people all over the world and we strongly feel that expanding our selection of transfer switches will help accomplish this goal," said Lawrence Zhou , CEO of Nature's Generator.

Copper Labs Launches High Bill Alert Feature for Electric, Gas and Water Utility Customers

By combining hyper-granular usage data with AI-driven algorithms and localized weather data, Copper's innovative platform can forecast a utility customer's energy or water usage and share alerts mid-month if they are on track to have a particularly high bill.

