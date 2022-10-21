This Week in Energy News: 7 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire

Vogtle Unit 3 starts nuclear fuel load

The fuel load process marks a historic and pivotal milestone toward startup and commercial operation of the first new nuclear units to be built in the U.S. in more than three decades.

bp accelerates and expands in bioenergy, agreeing to buy leading US biogas company Archaea Energy

Acquiring Archaea will expand bp's presence in the US biogas industry, enhancing its ability to support customers' decarbonization goals and also progressing its aim to reduce the average carbon intensity of the energy products it sells.

BullionMax Launches 10,000 Silverback Sweepstakes In Bid For World's Biggest Silver Give-Away

"There are only 100,000 SilverDragon Silverbacks in existence, with unique serial numbers," said Andy Klein , Chief Marketing Officer at BullionMax. "We're thrilled to give away 10,000 of this limited-edition collectible, absolutely free."

Biden Administration and DOE Award $100 Million to Group14 Technologies to Strengthen U.S. Supply Chain for Advanced Battery Materials Manufacturing

"Achieving President Biden's ambitious decarbonization goals all comes down to resilient battery supply chains anchored on U.S. soil to ensure our energy independence," said Rick Luebbe , CEO and co-founder of Group14.

Dow commits to accelerating the circular ecosystem by transforming waste and alternative feedstock to deliver 3 million metric tons per year of circular and renewable solutions by 2030

Dow will expand its efforts to stop the waste by building industrial ecosystems to collect, reuse or recycle waste and expand its portfolio to meet rapidly growing demand.

Delta Creates its Newest LEED Gold-certified Green Building at the Automotive Campus in Helmond with its Smart Green Solutions

Through the implementation of Delta's smart energy-saving solutions and innovative eco-friendly design, the new 4,055-square meter facility is expected to consume 56.84% less electricity than traditional buildings annually.

Blastr Green Steel and Cargill Metals sign MOU for supply of green steel and to advance decarbonization of the ferrous supply chain

"Ensuring the long-term supply of raw materials at required quantity and quality is crucial for providing green steel to the market with an absolute minimum of CO2 emissions through the entire value chain," said Dag Moxnes , CEO at Blastr.

