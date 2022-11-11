This Week in Energy News: 7 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire

IBM Teams Up to Help Accelerate Clean Energy Transition for Vulnerable Populations

"With the IBM Sustainability Accelerator, we are convening experts and using innovative technologies to help tackle the toughest environmental challenges our planet faces; and transitioning to clean energy is a critical step right now," said Justina Nixon-Saintil , Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and ESG at IBM.

US Government Gives Grants Worth $2.8B to Build Up EV Batteries Supply Chain

According to the US Department of Energy, the approved projects will eventually supply enough lithium to produce 2 million EVs, enough graphite to produce 1.2 million EVs, and enough nickel to produce 400,000 EVs per year.

Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet Reports Strong First Year

Since its launch at COP26 , the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) has accelerated clean energy solutions to support economic development and climate priorities across 12 countries on multiple continents, with plans to expand to seven more countries next year.

Bezo Earth Fund, The Rockefeller Foundation, and U.S. State Department Announce Support at COP27 for Design of New Energy Transition Accelerator

The intent is to gather input and expertise from the people and institutions with the know-how and networks to design an ETA that produces verified greenhouse gas emission reductions which participating jurisdictions will have the option of issuing as marketable carbon credits.

NET Power Announces its First Utility-Scale Clean Energy Power Plant Integrated with CO2 Sequestration

The project fully integrates power production with transportation and underground sequestration of carbon dioxide. The new plant will be built near Occidental's Permian Basin operations. The plant is expected to be online in 2026.

Bank of America and CrossBoundary Energy join forces to expand renewable energy across Africa for a more sustainable future

The collaboration serves as an example of a blended finance transaction driving capital flow into Emerging Markets and will support CrossBoundary's delivery of approximately 255MW of solar and wind generation and 50MWh of storage projects.

NCKU Researchers Propose Intelligent Building Design to Reduce Carbon Emissions

A team of researchers, led by Dr. Yaw-Shyan Tsay of National Cheng Kung University (NCKU), Taiwan , has proposed a strategy that combines machine learning models with new optimization algorithms to simulate the whole life cycle performance of the building.

