This Week in Energy News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 -- With thousands of press releases published each week, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story.

Energy Leaders Invest $60 Million to Transform America's Heartland into Hub for Energy Technology Startups

Spearheaded by venture capital firm Energy Innovation Capital (EIC), the first-of-its-kind initiative aims to attract energy technology startups to the region with access to resources including free office space and custom startup support services.

Juniper Capital and Boomtown Announce the Formation of North Peak Oil & Gas

North Peak will be the largest lease holder in the Wyoming DJ Basin with approximately 150,000 net acres.

Syncarpha Capital - First Community Solar Project In Maine Is Operational

This 6.5MW solar array is expected to generate electricity for about 1,050 Maine residents' homes connected with Central Maine Power.

Battery Swapping Beginning to Show Unique Capabilities, Reports IDTechEx

The new report "Battery Swapping for Electric Vehicles 2022-2032: Technology, Players and Forecasts" by IDTechEx includes forecasts for global adoption of this technology outside of China .

Open for Business! SCOA Teams Up with North Dakota to Develop Clean Energy Projects; Achieve Net-Zero

Both parties will study a wide variety of possibilities covering sustainable aviation fuel supply chain development, CCS/CCUS project development, hydrogen/ammonia supply chain development, geothermal utilization, CI (Carbon Intensity) measurement and agriculture optimization, and digital transformation.

Sortera Alloys Announces Expansion to Increase Capacity to Process 150 Million lbs. of Scrap Alloy Annually

Sortera's technology sorts, captures, and recycles high-quality aluminum from existing streams of mixed alloy scrap that are typically shipped abroad for processing or downgraded into lower-quality secondary materials.

Imperial advances renewable diesel plans, awards hydrogen contract to Air Products

Imperial will use Air Products' low-carbon hydrogen to produce renewable diesel at Strathcona (in Edmonton, Alberta ) that substantially reduces greenhouse gas emissions relative to conventional production. The hydrogen and biofeedstock will be combined with a proprietary catalyst to produce premium low-carbon diesel fuel.

Arcelik Responds to Earth's Crisis Call in IFA Keynote with Urgent Appeal for Climate Action

In addition to championing resource efficient innovations, global household appliances manufacturer Arcelik also leverages the latest technologies across its own production operations to identify water risks and increase efficiency.

