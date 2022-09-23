This Week in Energy News: 8 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire

S&P Global publishes latest Energy Transition Outlook

According to the report, as the energy transition continues to gather pace, decarbonization remains a key priority for both policymakers and market participants. Yet Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrust security of supply into the spotlight.

P&G and ENGIE Collaborate on New Renewable Energy Project in Hill County, Texas

This solar energy agreement is the largest for P&G globally. Once production commences at Sun Valley later this year, it will supply P&G with more than 530,000 MWh of renewable power annually. For comparison, that is enough renewable electricity to power 1 in every 3 residences in P&G's home city of Cincinnati, OH .

Inflation Reduction Act Unlocks Cost Savings for Energy-Efficient HVAC Products, Including Eligible Lennox Home Comfort Products

Lennox offers several residential heating and cooling solutions eligible for new rebate and tax credit programs aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

RenewCO2, Spins out of Rutgers University with Seed Round from Energy Transition Ventures

RenewCO2 announced its spin-out from Rutgers University , securing an exclusive licensing to scale its novel catalyst technology to convert carbon from hard-to-abate sectors and transform it into a feedstock for carbon-negative, plastic monomers at a fraction of the cost of plastics derived from fossil sources.

Industry leaders back plans for zero-emissions aluminium, ammonia and steel

More than 200 industry leaders have endorsed strategies from the Mission Possible Partnership (MPP) to decarbonize some of world's hardest-to-abate, carbon-intensive industries in this decade.

Qnergy Announces the Installation of its first Biogas-Landfill Methane Conversion Generator with Maryland Environmental Service

The Easton, MD system will transform up to 550 annual tons of CO2 equivalent of otherwise flared methane into useful energy.

Pilot Water Solutions and Oilfield Water Logistics Announce Partnership

The merger will create the premier water midstream operator in the Northern Delaware Basin.

SunPower Announces Two New SunVault™ Battery Storage Options

For customers, this means they can purchase more energy storage for less money and fit it in less wall space, with the option to build a larger system as the home's energy needs evolve. SunPower has also made design upgrades that can make SunVault faster and easier to install.

